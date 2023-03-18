Dance: in the heat of Cuba with the show “Soy de Cuba”

The show “Soy de Cuba” takes you on a journey and conveys the desire to dance. The troupe is in France, at the 13th Art theater in Paris until March 26.

Sensual body-to-body to the sound of salsa, rumba or cha cha cha. For two weeks, the theater of the 13th Art, in Paris, will live to the Latin rhythm. They are 14 professional dancers, all Cubans. “What we would like is to transmit to you the sensuality of the dances of our country, very caliente”explains Naomi Mayelin Cardoso Martinez, dancer.

A love story

Sues Rondón Hernández has the leading role. Joining the troupe was a challenge for the classically trained dancer. “I hope it looks good on stage. Because I enjoy it. I’m very happy, because I’ve always wanted to try new things”, she assures. “Soy de Cuba” is a love story. She works in a cigar factory, he is a boxer. Everything opposes them, but their passion for dance will bring them together. The French director, Michaël Xerri, who lived in Cuba, immersed himself in the daily life of Cubans.