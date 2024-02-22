Dani Alves and the list of footballers who have been convicted of sexual assault

The Alves Case has experienced one of the most decisive chapters this Thursday. The Brazilian footballer has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for a crime of sexual assault to a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. The sentence establishes for the accused five years of supervised release, a restraining order for the victim of nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 euroswhich was paid before the trial, and that has meant that the prison sentence has been reduced by half.

The former Barça player joins a long list of footballers who have seen how their sporting careers have been put on the back burner due to an accusation of this magnitude. Some have been convicted, such as Santi Mina, Robinho or Braulio Noriega, and others avoided litigation due to lack of evidence or due to prior agreements with the victims.

The Arandina Case

The most recent and media case was the one that involved three Arandina players., who sexually abused a 15-year-old teenager. Carlos Cuadrado Lucho, Vctor Rodríguez Viti and Ral Calvo were sentenced to 38 years in prison each for being perpetrators at the same time as necessary collaborators, according to the order issued by the Provincial Court of Burgos. However, the last of them, a minor, was acquitted. The other two were sentenced to nine years in prison after a sentence reviewsince sexual abuse disappeared due to the law of yes is yes.

Santi Mina, four years in prison

Santi Mina He is another of the footballers who has been in the media for a crime of this magnitude. The former Celta de Vigo footballer was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually abusing a woman inside a van parked in front of a nightclub in Mojcar (Almera). David Goldarwho was his teammate in the Vigus locker room, witnessed the events, but was left free of charge. The order also included a reduction in compensation to the victim for moral damages from 50,000 to 25,000 euros.

Robinho, sentenced to nine years in prison

The Milan Court of Appeal sentenced Robinho to nine years in prison for raping and brutally humiliating a 23-year-old girl., of Albanian nationality, who was celebrating his birthday in a party hall in the Italian city. His friend Ricardo Falco, convicted like the Brazilian, and four other men who were not identified, also participated in this rape. The footballer is in prison in Brazil, where he is serving his sentence.

Those not convicted: Braulio Noriega, Rubn Castro, Mendy

The stage of Braulio Noriega in Zaragoza was stained by a sexual assault to a woman who, at that time, was 30 years old. The events took place in the Aragonese capital. The Canarian striker avoided going to prison after reaching a financial agreement, of about 12,000 euros, with the victim. The club took action on the matter and fired him when this accusation was proven.

The name of Rubn Castro has been present in the files of the Spanish justice system. The striker’s ex-wife denounced him for up to eight crimes, seven for abuse and one for sexual assault. The evidence indicated that the footballer had every chance of going to prison, but, finally, The Criminal Court 14 of Seville declared him innocent of all the charges he faced after paying 200,000 euros in bail.

Cristiano Ronaldo it was also accused of sexually raping model Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel. She claimed up to 65 million euros for moral damages, but, in the end, justice did not take action in the matter as no criminal charges were filed.

A model also denounced Neymar by claiming that the footballer sexually assaulted her in Paris. The Brazilian defended her innocence and the court agreed with him after filing the complaint. Benjamin Mendy, acquitted of up to eight accusations of sexual assault, Ruben Semedo o Mason Greenwood They also avoided entering prison.