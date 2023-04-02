Daniel Aminati: His wife Patrice has cancer

Life currently holds many emotional challenges for Daniel Aminati (49) and his wife …

The “Taff” moderator has experienced as much in a few months as others have in a decade: in April last year he married his Patrice Eva (29) when she was five months pregnant, and in early August he lost his younger one Sister Deborah († 46) – daughter Charly Malika saw the light of day in the same month.

After a short period of rest, fate has now struck again: Aminati fears for his wife’s health!

“A routine check-up by my wife, Patrice Eva, revealed the diagnosis: malignant (black) skin cancer that has already metastasized,” writes Daniel Aminati on Instagram. A shock for the young family happiness!

“After such an intense last year, which was full of ups and downs, the next piece of news hit us unexpectedly and hard,” said the moderator.

The 49-year-old published three photos for his posting on Instagram: one that shows him in an intimate embrace with his wife. She in the hospital bed, with a large band-aid on her neck, where the skin cancer was apparently discovered. And Patrice with their daughter reading the picture book.

Moments that mean everything to Aminati.

Aminati reveals that his wife’s treatment has already begun: “The operation on the neck has now gone well. The tumor and some lymph nodes were removed.”

Further treatments and “protracted, intensive immunotherapy” are now to follow.

“We can do it, my darling,” writes Daniel Aminati in his Insta story. He and psychology student Patrice have been a couple since 2019. They met each other via Instagram Photo: Annette Riedl/dpa

His wife was “incredibly brave,” the moderator continued. “The next few months will be challenging, but despite all the uncertainty, we know that we have each other – and that fills us with gratitude.”

Their little daughter now gives them strength. And Aminati’s deceased sister Deborah, as a guardian angel, not only looks down on baby Charly – but also on the young mother.