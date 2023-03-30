Daniela Katzenberger says goodbye to Instagram indefinitely

tz stars

Daniela Katzenberger is actually considered a funny, open person who presents his life on Instagram. But now the cult blonde is taking a “break”. The reason?

Daniela Katzenberger is an integral part of public life. The cult blonde has now achieved special status, with over 2 million people following her on Instagram. But even ‘the cat’ needs a break from time to time. So she announces a break from Instagram on Monday (March 27), reports MANNHEIM24. What’s behind it?

Daniela Katzenberger takes a “break” on Instagram – what’s behind it?

Daniela Katzenberger is an integral part of the German media landscape. The cult blonde became known through her participation in “Up and Away” on VOX. In 2009 she really took off. Today the cult blonde lives on Mallorca, but is fed up with the island, as Daniela Katzenberger recently reported.

Daniela Katzenberger made an announcement on Instagram on Monday (March 27): “Break. Because no longer feel like it. #nohate“. yikes What’s going on there? Is the “cat” in a bad mood?

Daniela Katzenberger with “Sendepause” on Instagram – reasons uncertain

Why Daniela Katzenberger is “no longer in the mood” is not clear from the post. The blonde was recently on vacation in Switzerland. Mama Iris Klein even had her lips sprayed here, how tz.de reported.

Daniela Katzenberger has not had it easy in the past. The marriage drama about her mom Iris had made waves in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Papa Peter Klein has again commented on the marriage drama: Peter claims that Iris’ allegations about the Kleins’ split were “absolutely lies”.. (fas)