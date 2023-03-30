Madonna Adds Date to Tennessee Tour in Support of LGBTQ+ Community

Madonna, whose “Celebration tour” kicks off on July 15 in Vancouver, intends to support the LGBTQ+ community, adding a date in Tennessee, which has several anti-trans and anti-drag bills.

Still as committed to the LGBTQ + community, Madonna has announced that she will add a date in Nashville, Tennessee to her Celebration Tour, according to CNN. This southern state of the United States has indeed several bills aimed at restricting the visibility of drag queens and the rights of trans people.

Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee signed a bill in early March that limits drag queen shows. The law intends to limit “cabaret performances for adults” in public places, to “protect children”. The governor also signed a law banning treatments for transgender minors.

“The so-called laws to protect our children are baseless and pathetic,” the singer said in a statement.

Other states in the country have recently passed anti-trans laws. Kentucky has just voted to ban access to gender transition care for minors. Other states will follow, such as Idaho and Missouri.

“Celebrating the beauty of the queer community”

“We’ll see each other on stage in Nashville to celebrate the beauty of the queer community,” Madonna said. Bob the Drag Queen, winner of Season 8 of RuPaul’ Drag Race will perform on stage throughout Madonna’s tour, which will pass through Nashville on December 8, 2023.

Madonna’s tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver and is expected to take her around the world. She will notably be in France in the fall, for two dates at the Accor Arena.