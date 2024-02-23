What the scene in Miami presents this week

Singers lvaro Torres and Jos Luis Rodrguez perform together at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd. Avenue, Miami , 33131, on Friday, February 23, at 8 pm, and Saturday the 24th, at 7 pm, as part of the Grandes Amigos tour. Both performers have a long and successful career, leaving memorable songs in the collective memory. The purpose of the tour is to revive his great successes among the Hispanic community, the promotional note highlights. Tickets from $90. More information at (305) 416-5970.

Artifact

At the Artefactus cultural center he announces the premiere of Always tomorrow: (naive simulation), a piece written and directed by Eddy Daz Souza. In the play, a former university professor and a retired actor find themselves trapped in an apartment, exploring intimate and fabled stories while facing loneliness and uncertainty. Anthony Lo Russo, Simone Balmaseda and Eric Becerra perform. Performances on Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th at 8:30 pm and Sunday the 25th at 5 pm, at Artefactus Cultural Project, 12302 SW 133 Ct., Miami, 33186. Reservations on the portal www.artefactus.us .

Shen Yun

On the weekend of Friday the 23rd, Saturday the 24th, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday the 25th, at 1 pm, it is presented at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami , 33132, the colorful spectacle Shen Yun, where traditional Chinese culture is revived. Classical Chinese dance, colorful choreography, dances and stage passion. Tickets start at $90. Reservations at: https://www.arshtcenter.org.

Monlogos

The last week of the XXII edition of the Latin American Festival of Monologue Theater with one voice, organized by Havanafama, presents two stage works. The case of Medusa Prez, starring Ángela Escobar and directed by Eduardo Ortiz. This is the second work from Mexico in the Festival. The second show is the work The addict, text by Luis de la Paz, performed by Nicaraguan actor Christian Ocn and directed by Cuban Marcia Arencibia Henderson. Friday the 23rd at 8:30 pm. Havanafama, 4227 SW 75th Avenue, Miami, 33155. More information and reservations at (786) 262-4014.

Afterglow

The work continues to attract the public Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, under the direction of Kevin Cass at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Friday the 23rd, Saturday the 24th and Sunday the 25th, at 8 pm. The work is defined by its director as challenging the limits of love and desire. The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a married and successful couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open the relationship to experiment. The piece is performed by actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi Garca. It is specified that it is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

Historical Memory

The First Congress of Historical Memory will take place on Saturday, February 24, from 9:30 am, at the JF Kennedy library, at 190 W 49 St., Hialeah, 33012. About twenty speakers will participate in the meeting, to take stock of the tragic legacy of 65 years of Totalitarianism to the Cuban nation, says its main organizer, journalist Pedro Corzo. Among the speakers are Eduardo Lolo, Idolidia Darias, Sebastin Arcos, Santiago Crdenas, Julio Estorino, Manuel Milans, Rolando Morelli and Mara Werlau, director of Archivo Cuba. Also Octavio de la Suare, Johnny López de la Cruz and Daniel Pedreira. Free event open to the public.

Cubic stories

The comedy Cubic stories It is presented at the Trail Theater, the comedy venue par excellence in South Florida. Three of the most recognized Cuban actors in Miami, Susana Pérez, Alberto Pujol and Carlos Acosta Milín, come together to perform three short comedies that will touch the hearts of viewers, while making them laugh out loud. This production is directed by Yusnel Surez. Performances Saturday the 24th, at 8 pm and Sunday the 25th at 5 pm, at the Trail Theater, 3715 SW 8 St., Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

Drums

The Little Havana Social Club program at the Koubek Center recreates the spirit of a neighborhood party, where the sounds, flavors and traditions of Latin America and the Caribbean make themselves felt. That is Tambores III, where groups from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Africa participate, Tambores III celebrates the tradition of percussion present in the Caribbean, from one of its African sources to the different variants, shaped by geography, economy , religious beliefs and colonial history. Drums are the heartbeat of music created to dance, celebrate and communicate with the heavens. Saturday, February 24, at 8 pm, at the Koubek Center Gardens, 2705 SW 3rd St., Miami 33135. Tickets $20 at the door.

imperfect relationships

The book 23 imperfect relationships, published by Ediciones Aguamiel, last year, is presented on Saturday, February 24, at 3 pm, at Macondo Coffee Roasters. The book is an anthology with texts by Hispanic authors residing in the United States, which has been coordinated by the Argentine writer Hernán Vera Álvarez, conductor of the creative writing workshop in Miami. The Macondo café is located at 205 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables.

Zarzuelas and songs

The renowned voice teacher and deep connoisseur of zarzuela, Manny Pérez, has prepared a program of zarzuelas and songs that will take place on Sunday, February 25, at 3 pm, at the Hebrew Congregation of Miami, 1700 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, 33139. On the program Cuba in zarzuela and songYatzabel Arias, Laura DeMare, Eglise Gutirrez, Ray González, Armando Naranjo and Flix Spengler participate as guest artists, who will perform, among others Mara La O, Malaguea, Mara Beln, Cecilia Valds, Amalia Batista y white bonuses, with members of the Florida Grand Opera. More information and reservations on the page www.fgo.org .

In Adriana Barraza

The Adriana Barraza Acting Studio theater, at 3100 NW 72 Avenue, #127, Miami, 33122, presents on Sunday, February 25, at 3 pm, the work of Oswaldo Maccio, The day that changed Mr. Hate’s life, a piece for children and for those who stopped being children. Admission $20.

Monster Jam

Lovers of shows with large vehicles and intrepid maneuvers will have the opportunity to enjoy once again Monster Jam, where huge and noisy machines facing obstacles appear at the LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 33125, on Sunday, March 25. February, from 3 pm.

Cuban Film Series

The documentary 8-A by director Orlando Jimnez Leal is presented as part of the Cuban Film Series that Miami Dade College carries out at the Koubek Center. The film, made in 1993, focuses on the drug trafficking trial to which Castro’s general Arnaldo Ochoa and a group of officers were subjected. Some of those sentenced were shot, including Ochoa. After the projection of 8-A, a conversation will take place between the documentary filmmaker and Alejandro Ros, film critic and founder of the Cuban film series. Thursday, February 29, at 7:30 pm, at 2705 SW 3rd. Street, Miami, 33135. More information at (305) 237-7749.