Jackie Guerrido praises Don Omar’s career at Premio Lo Nuestro

MIAMI.- As each action, Lo Nuestro Award brings together a large number of Latin artists and personalities in its ceremony, and on this occasion Don Omar was present to receive the global recognition. Upon her appearance, the interpreter’s ex-wife, Jackie Guerrido was approached by the media on the magenta carpet.

To the journalist of First impact They asked him about the notable presence of Puerto Ricans at the gala, which took place last night at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

“You know that Univision always goes all out with these awards. And I’m super happy because in First impact We are already celebrating 30 years… so you know, Puerto Rico saying present,” he declared to The New Day the 51-year-old Puerto Rican.

Jackie Guerrido’s favorite song

“As I told you, Puerto Rico is present. Olga Tan, who is one of those who has received the most awards, is here with us. You know, King Don Omar is one of the greats of his kind. So I know the songs of all of them; we are going to dance and we are going to enjoy,” added ex-wife William Omar Landrán Rivera, who assured that the singer’s favorite song is the sun came out.

Jackie Guerrido, 51, and Don Omar, 46, were married from 2008 to 2011, since that year the famous couple decided to go their separate ways.

“I think it was what made me grow the most, I think it was what was missing in my life for me to grow both spiritually as a human being. Knowing that many times we enter a relationship thinking that you have to give me and I have to give you what I need, and that’s not the case, the journalist expressed in an interview with Rodner Figueroa, reviewed in Hola.com.

I think that when things don’t last as we thought they would last, it’s because it was already, it was part of destiny, it was part of our decision, Guerrido added.