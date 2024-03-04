Tragedy at Karol G’s concert: three people are shot dead

Tragedy took over the last concert of Karol G held in Guatemala City. A pregnant woman, 31 years old, and two men, 21 and 30 years old, were shot dead in the vicinity of the venue where the Colombian artist’s performance took place.. The police arrested a man, under the identity of Christian Aroldo Heinemann, for being the main person responsible for this triple crime that has silenced the entire country. The agents seized a 9 mm caliber pistol.

Alleged person responsible for triple crime on Austrian Boulevard captured. On Austrian Boulevard, zone 16, police from the 13th police station report the arrest of 33-year-old Cristian N, after an attack that left three people dead, the official account of the Guatemalan police wrote on X (Twitter).

It all happened when two of the victimsidentified as Gerson David Barrera and ngel Estuardo Trujillo, They left the venue after enjoying Karol G’s concert. They were surprised when they saw how their car had broken windows. Both started an argument with a man who, allegedly, received money to watch the vehicle. This person lost his way and took a firearm out of his jacket to shoot the two men at point-blank range, who lost their lives before medical services arrived.

Related news

This is not everything, One of the bullets also hit the body of a 31-year-old pregnant woman.identified as Diana Yasmin Chinchilla, who was enjoying the concert near the venue. There he was with his two children, ages 2 and 11, who saw their mother lose her life. The two little ones received psychological attention. Hours later, The Guatemalan Police arrested the main accused and person responsible for this crime.

It is worth remembering that Karol G will sing next July 20 at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium on the occasion of Maana Ser Bonito Summer Tour, a tour that will have a total of nine stops in Europe.