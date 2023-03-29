“Asteroid City”: first trailer for Wes Anderson’s next film

Composed of an impressive cast, the new feature film by the filmmaker relates the holding of a scientific competition in a small deserted town. It will be released in French theaters on June 21, 2023.

After a first visual unveiled on Tuesday, the new film by Wes Anderson, Asteroid City, gets a trailer. Scheduled for cinemas on June 18 in the United States, the feature film will be released in French theaters on June 21.

For this new project, shot in Spain, the director reconnects with the colourful, symmetrical and retro aesthetic that he helped to popularize over the course of his films and stages a fictional American desert town, Asteroid City in the 1950s.

This small town is to host the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, organized to bring together students and parents from all over the country. But this scientific competition will be interrupted by a series of disruptive events.

Twelfth film in production

This first trailer also offers a glimpse of the impressive cast assembled by Wes Anderson. If there are some regulars of the filmmaker such as Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe or Edward Norton, other prestigious actors complete the poster: Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Matt Dillon, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Hong Chau…



Asteroid City is Wes Anderson’s latest film following the 2021 release of The French Dispatch, presented at the Cannes Film Festival. Very prolific, the director is also working in parallel on his twelfth feature film, whose filming has started in London in January 2022. It will be an adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugara collection of short stories for adults signed Roald Dahlpublished in 1977.