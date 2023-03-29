In recent years, a rather curious phenomenon has arisen with titles originating in South Korea, as they are a true success throughout the world. The entertainment industry knows this and the streaming platforms are clear about it. And this time we want to tell you about Black Knightthe new Korean Netflix series.

For a long time, the streaming giant has been betting very hard on South Korean series and films. so much so for this year, they announced a lot of Korean productions that will arrive in their catalog in the coming months and among them is Black Knighta story that promises to leave us on the edge of the seat.

‘Black Knight’ is one of the new Netflix releases/Photo: Netflix

This is what we know about ‘Black Knight’, the new Korean Netflix series

So you will have an idea, Black Knightthe new South Korean Netflix series is based on a popular South Korean webcomic called Delivery Knight, written by Lee Yoon-gyun. And if you are fans of post-apocalyptic plots, where humanity is on the brink of extinction, we are sure that this story will blow your mind.

the plot of Black Knight takes place in a dystopian version of Korea, where extreme air pollution kills much of the country’s life and the people who remain must wear breathing masks. There we meet Sa-wol, the protagonist of the series, who together with a group of delivery men, risk their skins to bring goods to the survivors.

Sa-wol is the protagonist of ‘Black Knight’, a story that will leave you on the edge of your seat/Photo: Netflix

But as you can already imagine, in Black Knight, the new Korean Netflix series, things get pretty intense because there is a powerful group called Cheonmyeong, which seized these assets and Sa-wol must face them to save their people who are suffering from pollution.

‘Black Knight’ Features a Cast Full of All-Korean Stars

And of course that Black Knight has a luxury cast. To begin with, the director of this series is Cho Ui-seokknown for his work in films such as Master; extreme surveillance y The World of Silence. But speaking of the actors, we have Kim Woo-bin as the protagonist, (who has participated in series such as Uncontrollably Fond), Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, Esom and more.

Mark the date very well on the calendar, because Black Knight, Netflix’s new Korean series will premiere in its catalog on May 12. So as you will see, once again, the streaming giant will bring us some very raffle stories from South Korea, are you ready to see this shocking series?

This is the poster of ‘Black Knight’, the new Korean Netflix series/Photo: Netflix

It may interest you