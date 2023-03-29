Tutoring for students via video: Parents should know that

Berlin.

Improve school grades with video tutoring. IMTEST explains to parents what it costs, how it works and which providers are good.

In an ideal world should tutoring offers not be necessary at all. But reality looks different. According to a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation, around 1.2 million children take private tuition. As early as primary school, almost five percent of children use individual learning support. In secondary school it is even almost 19 percent.

Since the pandemic, there have been more and more learning opportunities that can take place online. IMPESTthe consumer magazine of the FUNKE media group five providers for online tutoring – including Spreaducation, LernFamilie, Easy-Tutor, Cleverly and GoStudent.

How does online tutoring work via video?

Online tutoring differs from the classic offer in that the lessons are digital via a Videophone takes place. When registering on the respective portal, a series of data about the child must first be provided. This ensures that the right tutor is found. This can be difficult due to the physical distance. However, a good teacher-student relationship is often the key to success.

What are the differences between the providers?

Providers of online tutoring differ in terms of various criteria. Some see tutoring as purely technical support. Providers like Cleverly also offer a kind of mentoring. The qualifications that the tutors need to have can also vary.













All providers in the test let applicants go through a multi-stage process before they are admitted to the “digital teachers’ room”. Cleverly sets additional hurdles. Here must contenders for that Coaching have a socio-pedagogical or psychological qualification and at least three years of professional experience with children of different ages.

Other distinctions can be found in smaller and larger details: With the learning family, for example, you can Long of the tutoring hour vary between 45 minutes and three and a half hours. The possibility of creating sibling profiles should also be interesting for many parents. Easy-Tutor grants up to four sibling profiles. However, you need a specific subscription for this.

All other providers allow an unlimited number of people to take tutoring via a profile. Some providers, such as the learning family, follow the principle of the largest possible flexibilityby offering appointments with a variety of tutors. Other providers such as Spreaducation, on the other hand, rely on commitment and the maintenance of the relationship between one and the same tutor and student.

Online tutoring via video: how much does it cost?

Extra lessons are not cheap. According to the Bertelsmann study, parents in Germany spend a total of almost 900 million euros a year on tutoring. The Prices per unit differ among the providers tested, among other things, by the respective length of the booked term. In addition, the length of the lessons varies, making it difficult to make a precise comparison. Some providers have pricing models that are billed per month, other models bill per unit.

What are the pros and cons of the online format?

The clear advantage of online tutoring is the spatial flexibility. Since only the notebook is necessary, tutoring can even be used during vacation.

However, the disadvantage is that dependency from the internet and the lack of personal contact. You can compensate for this by getting used to online lessons, but it will never be possible to “look over your shoulder” digitally. Free trial lessons – except for Spreaducation, where these are 20 euros – offer a good opportunity to test the concept of online tutoring.

Is it worth it? A conclusion

Online tutoring is a good way to support and support students in their learning success. Since the concepts of the providers are so different, it is worth taking a closer look at the conditions and a good reflection: What does my child need? With the help of trial lessons one can find out whether the provider fits the individual needs of the child. Spreaducation emerged as the test winner because the platform is well equipped and very easy to use with a good range of services.

1. Platz: Spreaducation: Price: 33.90 euros (60 minutes). Online tutoring based on the concept of “fire protection instead of fire brigade” – with a focus on a good learning relationship.

+ Technically and pedagogically demanding care.

– No free trial lesson, most expensive provider in the test.

RESULT: good (2.0)

2. Platz: Learning family: price: 15.30 euros (45 minutes). The provider provides its own video telephony platform for tutoring.

+ Duration can vary greatly, last-minute appointments possible.

– If you do not book a follow-up appointment, you will receive messages with advertising.

RESULT: good (2.2)

3. Platz: Easy tutor price: 17.25 euros (45 minutes). If required, Easy-Tutor offers graphics tablets that are included in the price for a subscription of six months or more.

+ Discounts and use of an education voucher possible.

– Sibling profiles only from a certain subscription model.

RESULT: good (2.4)

4. Platz: Cleverly price: 24.90 euros (45 minutes). At Cleverly you can focus on tutoring or mentoring offers or choose a mix.

+The subscription period can be paused, for example during the holiday season.

– Comparatively little own teaching material.

RESULT: good (2.5)

5. Platz: GoStudent price: 26 euros (50 minutes). GoStudent offers tutoring in terms of professional support. The focus is on ensuring learning success.

+ There is a vocabulary trainer for tutoring in language subjects.

– The duration of the teaching units is not variable.

RESULT: satisfactory (2.9)

