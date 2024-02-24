David Beckham shows the consequences of Victoria’s accident in the gym: A clean fracture

It was Valentine’s Day when Victoria and David Beckham explained that the designer and singer had suffered an accident in the gymtherefore publishing an image of his injured foot covered with an ice bag: Happy Valentine’s Day to me… I fell in the gym!, she published, to which the former Real Madrid player responded: How big is your finger? Wow, I had never noticed. An incident that only seemed to be a simple sprain, but that was not the case.

Now, David has once again resorted to the stories on his Instagram profile to show in an image the extent of his wife’s injury. and the consequences that his setback has had, pointing out that apparently my wife’s little accident at the gym was a clean fracture. A picture in which the former footballer has also published a Snoopy sticker with a flower whose message is to get well, and an emoticon with a sad face.

Enlarge David Beckham shows a picture of Victoria’s leg after her gym accident.

A break that has led the designer to wear a large orthopedic boot on her left foot, and to have to rest for a few weeks to try to recover from her injury as soon as possible.. A situation similar to the one he suffered in 2018, when he suffered a stress fracture that required the use of crutches and another medical boot.

Furthermore, a year later, in 2019, the artist also suffered an accident when she fell while skiing, which caused a cut on her forehead.

A few days before Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham’s injury comes on a very special date in the world of fashion, and it is that Paris Fashion Week arrives this coming Mondaywhere the Englishwoman is expected to reappear in public, and in which there are concerns about how her injury will affect the event.