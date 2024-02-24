Candela Acevedo, ex-partner of Antonio Tejado: In prison he will not harm anyone else

Friday!, the program by Beatriz Archidona and Santi Acosta on Telecinco, has received Candela Acevedo, ex-partner of Antonio Tejado, in its latest installment. The young woman sits down for the first time on a television set to recount the authentic hell he lived during the time his romance with María del Monte’s nephew lasted. In addition, he gives details of the complaint he filed against him for having leaked intimate videos.

Candela Acevedo explains how she realized that Antonio Tejado was leaking this type of content behind her back. A guy contacted me and told me that he had received a video of mine. He sends me proof and indeed, it is true. I go into shock, I paralyze and say how can a person, an ex-boyfriend of yours…. It’s hard, he begins by saying. This boy told me that Antonio did it to try to have relations with the person to whom he sent the videosade.

The young woman affirms that, on many occasions, I was not aware that the videos were recorded. There were days when he came home, and I normally remember everything I do, but sometimes I got up in the morning and said to him: Hey, Antonio, how did we get here? I really don’t remember how we ended yesterday. I don’t know for sure where I was at the end of the night and I had gaps, she admits.

a horror movie

Antonio Tejado’s ex-partner looks back to remember on Telecinco the day the police came to his home after a heated argument with him. The neighbors called because they heard screams and bangs. He told me to stay in the room and I just wanted the agents to come in and get me out of there.but he talked to them and they left, he points out.

Related news

After breaking up with him, Candela Acevedo reveals that María del Monte’s nephew continued trying to contact her: he was looking for me. She followed me around Seville. One night he called me about eighty times in the wee hours of the morning. After that, I went to report him. I wanted to put him in jail, I couldn’t take it anymore. I am in psychological treatment. I have many traumas and many insecurities (…) He had me trapped, I felt nullified, he is fine in prison, he won’t hurt anyone else there, she concludes.

Your love story

Candela Acevedo and Antonio Tejado began their love story in 2016, although it came to an end two years later. However, they decided to give themselves a second chance shortly after to break up permanently in 2019. At first everything was fine until I started to notice behaviors that were not normal. He was obsessive, jealous, he controlled me and he scared me., he says on Telecinco. But he cried and promised me that he would never do it again. I spoke to her mother and she told me that this was a couple thing, ditch.