They vandalize the statue of Dani Alves in Brazil and demand its removal after his conviction for sexual assault

This same Thursday, Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the sexual assault which he committed in the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022. In addition, from the Barcelona Court they also imposed on him five years of supervised release, removal and solitary confinement of the victim for nine years and six months, as well as compensation of 150,000 euros and payment of the costs of the trial.

MORE NEWS ABOUT THE ALVES CASE The sentence also establishes for the Brazilian five years of supervised release, removal from the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 euros.

A sentence that is being talked about all over the world, including the city where he was born, Juazeiro, where the footballer even has his own statue as a tribute. A figure that now its neighbors have demanded that the city council remove.

Covered by bags and tapes

A work that was erected in 2020 to recognize the sporting career of the right back of clubs such as Sevilla and FC Barcelona, ​​and in the Brazilian national team, in his hometown, Juazeiro, in Bahia. Now, After learning of her sentence for sexual assault, some of her neighbors decided to place bags and tape around it to cover it completely, now demanding its removal..

The residents are very serious about this demand, and that is why They have presented an official claim to the city council to permanently remove their statue.

Related news

It is worth remembering that before the footballer’s conviction for rape came to light, the statue of Alves was already damaged by some of the residents of Juazeiro, and that led to his brother, Ney Alves, to come to his defense on his social networks: I’m just stopping by to remind you that my brother is awaiting trial. The question is: what if he proves his innocence? If he is acquitted? What will we do?

While, The player waits in the Brians 2 penitentiary center, where he is already working with his lawyer, Ins Guardiola, after they announced that we are going to appeal to the sentencesince the lawyer continues to trust in the innocence of Mr. Alves, as he recognized upon his departure from the Barcelona Court.