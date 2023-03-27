And a new album is coming! Jungle brings us a song full of dance and rap with “Candle Flame”

The musical release schedule for what’s to come this year is updated, and in what way, huh. This Monday, March 27, to start the week off right, Jungle returns us to the dance floor with their song “Candle Flame”, in collaboration with rapper Erick The Architect.

With this song, the project led by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland announces their new album Volcanowhich will launch in the middle of next August. Also, they already announced a lot of dates for their world tour, will we see them again here in Mexico?

Jungle brings us their song “Candle Flame” and they announce their new album ‘Volcano’. Photo: Getty

Jungle brings us his song “Candle Flame” with Erick The Architect

It’s been almost two years since they brought us their album Loving In Stereo and although relatively not much time has passed, Jungle officially opens a new stage with that song called “Candle Flame”.

Yes, this little song is just what many would be waiting for: lots of dance vibes along with captivating soulful melodies. And yes, to complement everything, they put on some good rap verses that Erich The Architect took care of, who gives the track a lot of flow.

Image from Jungle’s “Candle Flame” video. Photo: Capture from YouTube.

Jungle brings us an official video for “Candle Flame” where once again, we see the distinctive team of dancers who have collaborated with them for some time now. The energetic choreographies are once again an essential part of the clip, and according to what the band mentions, there will be an important cinematographic component for the videography of the new album that they have on their way.

“Without giving everything away, we wrote a script… We have a real script and we are essentially telling the story of Will West, who is the star of ‘Casio’ who disappeared for a while in Loving in Stereo”said Josh Lloyd-Watson in a interview with the NME. Go watch the video below.

Jungle announces their new album ‘Volcano’ and prepares a world tour

As we said above, Jungle brings us “Candle Flame” as the single with which they announce their new album. Volcano. And write the date in your diary: the album will be released on August 11.

The band also revealed the list of songs that will make up this new installment. And in addition to Erick The Architect, we will see the duo collaborating with other artists such as Channel Tres, Roots Manuva, Mood Talk, Bass, among others. We can even see that the song “Problemz” that they released in 2022 will be part of the album. We leave you the tracklist and the cover of Volcano:

“Us Against The World”

“Holding On”

“Candle Flame” con Erick the Architect

“Dominoes”

“I’ve Been In Love” con Channel Tres

“Back On 74”

You Ain’t No Celebrity” con Roots Manuva

“Coming Back”

“Don’t Play” con Mood Talk

“Every Night”

“Problemz”

“Good At Breaking Hearts” con JNR Williams & 33.3

“Palm Trees”

“Pretty Little Thing” con Bas

Cover of ‘Volcano’, Jungle’s fourth album. Photo: Special.

Jungle brings us “Candle Flame” and the announcement of his new album, accompanied by new dates for his world tour, now with The United States, Canada and Europe as the main destinations for the period from September to November. And well, as we know, the band already knows that here in Mexico they have a huge fan base.

Will we see them here again? Let’s remember that they came a couple of times in 2022, once to play at the Vaivén festival in May, and one more at the CDMX Sports Palace last October. It would be nice to see them back, don’t you think?

