Theater show in Braga brings together artists from 8 countries and honors Ukraine

OOrganized by the Braga Theater Company (CTB), MIT will be attended by creations, artists and theater representatives from Portugal, Italy, Cyprus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.

“At MIT 2023, a tribute to the struggle for freedom waged by the Ukrainian people and their artists will take place,” said the CTB director.

According to Rui Madeira, the box office clearance of two of the exhibition’s shows will be “entirely destined” to Teatro de Kershon, from Ukraine, with whom the CTB has “a long and rich collaboration”.

During MIT 2023, 16 performances will take place, spread across Theatro Circo, in Braga, Teatro Gil Vicente, in Barcelos, and Quinta da Caverneira, in Maia.

“This international show aims to contribute to peace, cultural diversity and social cohesion, through theatrical art”, said Rui Madeira.

All shows, with the exception of one in Italian, will be subtitled in Portuguese.

One of the shows will be staged by Ukrainian artists who are refugees in Portugal, under the Project Palco — Uma Casa do Mundo, under the responsibility of CTB, in partnership with the Union of Theater Artists of Ukraine.

The CTB director added that within two years, in 2025, the event intends to win an O, moving from MIT to MITO, assuming itself as a Great International Festival of Classical Theater and Opera.

This year, the show should bring together representatives of creative structures and festivals from the 23 countries that make up the Eurasia Theater Association (ETA), a partner structure in the organization of MIT.

From that year onwards, MIT will have as its privileged stage the ruins of the Teatro Romano, in Braga.

