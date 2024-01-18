Sophie Turner withdraws lawsuit against Joe Jonas for withholding her daughters

MIAMI.- Everything seems to indicate that Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas are taking a step aside for the well-being of their daughters Willa, three years old, and Delphine, one. And now, after a high-profile separation process and reaching an agreement on the custody of the girls, the British actress has decided to withdraw the lawsuit she filed against the singer.

After both announced their separation in September, rumors arose about the reasons that led the couple to end their life together.

However, controversy grew when Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas for withholding the girls’ passports, and alleged that the artist hid the girls’ passports so that she could not travel to Britain with the girls. Given this, the interpreter’s representatives pointed out that the minors could not leave the country due to a court order that led to the divorce of the celebrities.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie knew that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already issued an order restraining both parents the relocation of the children. Sophie received this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago,” reads a statement issued by Joe’s representative to People.

Withdrawal of the lawsuit

After reaching an agreement on the custody of the little girls, Sophie and Joe have continued their process of divorce.

According to local media, both recently reached a new agreement in their separation, so the actress of the series Game of Thrones He does not consider it logical that the complaint he filed should continue, so – with the consent of both – it was withdrawn.

People reports that a judge approved its dismissal.

It was also learned that this new step has not caused the parties to have to assume extra expenses in the divorce process. In addition, both established a parenting plan in which they will have the same weight, obligations and responsibilities with the girls.

The preliminary agreement they reached in 2023 highlighted the festivities that the daughters of the stars will spend with each other.

“In the court documents, the days that the girls will spend with each of their parents are established from now until the beginning of next year, establishing that they will be handed over to the other in a place of convenience for both. In this way, from the 8th On October 21, the girls will be with their mother, when they will return to New York to be placed in the hands of their father until November 2, with whom they will remain until November 22, and so on,” reports the magazine. HOLA!.

The details of the new one have not been revealed.

Currently, both have decided to move forward with the course of their lives, and not close themselves to the opportunity of a new master. It was recently learned that Joe has been sharing with the model Stormi Bree; while Sophie has been seen with the aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.