Sad Child: Here King Charles ignores little boys shaking hands

tz stars

From: Jonas Erbas

Split

King Charles III in Berlin: At the reception at the Brandenburg Gate, the monarch shook a number of hands – but he completely ignored one of his youngest fans.

Berlin – The plane landed punctually in the early afternoon King Charles III (74) and Camilla (75) on the military part of Berlin-Brandenburg Airport – the start of a historic state visit by the British monarch. The first stop for the 74-year-old and his wife was a visit to the Brandenburg Gate, where they were not only welcomed by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67) and his wife Elke Büdenbender (61), but also by one there waiting crowd. But this day was not crowned with success for everyone.

King Charles III greeted with jubilation in front of the Brandenburg Gate – Berliners are waiting patiently

The reception given to King Charles and Camilla at the Brandenburg Gate was truly something to be proud of: A number of Royals fans rushed overto see the son and heir to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II († 96) up close. After the royal couple and the Federal President had heard the anthems of both countries together, at least some of those waiting were finally rewarded.

Beautiful in white: you will always remember these royal wedding dresses View photo gallery

Shortly thereafter, the monarch unerringly headed for the barrier behind which many admirers of the British royal family had lined up. Moments of happiness followed: a number of fans immortalized King Charles’ visit with a photo, some even brought a gift to the father of Prince William (40) and Prince Harry (38). The 74-year-old shook one hand after the other – but apparently forgot a particularly young fan.

King Charles shakes a number of hands – but he ignores his perhaps youngest fan

The ARD television broadcast clearly showed that a little boy just peeping through the cordon was dying to shake King Charles’ hand. But although the situation seemed favorable, the child was denied the wish: the monarch greeted almost everyone by hand with a handshake, but ignored the young Royals fan. He stretched out his hand several times to draw attention to himself, but it didn’t help: the distinguished visitor ignored him completely.

At the reception at the Brandenburg Gate, a young fan (bottom right), King Charles III. being allowed to shake hands – but none: the monarch greeted most of those around, but completely ignored the child © Screenshot/Das Erste/Royal State Visit: King Charles in Berlin

The TV images did not explain why this scene happened. However, the 74-year-old must have seen the boy clearly, after all, he was not even half a meter away from him. The king’s wife had to cope with a shock in the course of her departure: Just before her visit to Germany, a close friend of Camilla died unexpectedly. Sources used: “Royal State Visit: King Charles in Berlin” (Das Erste)