The mountain rescuers: farewell to Ramsau? Markus makes a decision

In the episode “Schamlos” (March 30), Kofler and Co. not only have to help two friends, but also save the mountain rescue service: The new officer for tourism and safety, Elisa Rödder (Sonja Kirchberger), wants an overview of the finances: The Mountain rescue would swallow up a lot of money, and if they didn’t know where it was going, they would turn off the money supply. Together with the overwhelmed Rudi, Markus throws himself into the books.

When he returns to the farm in the evening, he meets an excited Nina. “I sold it,” she announces, beaming with joy. “The scrap heap on wheels,” Markus marvels. The scrap heap now finances their flight to Nepal. “The Himalayan expedition has been my dream for as long as I can remember.” “Mine too,” says Markus thoughtfully.

A little later he is back in front of Nina’s door. “I wanted to ask you if your offer still stands – to take me with you? On the expedition?” Of course it still stands. “Good, then I’ll be there.” Nina is happy, but has one condition: “You know that I don’t sleep with men I go to the mountains with.” So just friendship from now on? But Markus has an idea that allows them one last (?) night: “Just imagine, I only told you tomorrow…”.

“Die Bergretter”: every Thursday at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF and one week in advance in the media library.