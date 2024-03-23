Ozuna poses with Shakira and throws a dart at Piqu’: Look at this goddess

Shakira is living a very special year. The Colombian artist has just released her new musical work, Las mujeres no ya Lllen, one of her most anticipated albums since it reflects the deep pain she suffered during the last two years as a result of her breakup with Gerard Piqué. It has been a very visceral process with complex life situations (…) My fans were there. They knew what was happening in my life. They supported and understood me, he stated in his interview with Apple Music.

I healed through this music, and I am still healing. It is a process, but without a doubt music has played a very therapeutic role, added the one from Barranquilla. A total of seventeen songs among which are hits such as Te congratulations, Monotona, Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53 or TQG, among others.

On the occasion of the release of this album, Shakira has organized a mega event in Florida (United States) in which her closest loved ones and some other singers with whom she has collaborated in recent times, such as Ozuna, have not been missing. The Puerto Rican has not only made an appearance but has also published a photograph on his social networks with the singer with a message that quickly went viral.

I don’t know what Piqu was thinking. Look at this goddess, a very beautiful queen. Congratulations, my Shak!, writes Ozuna on his Instagram profile where he has more than twenty-three million followers. A post that accumulates a total of 828,495 likes and countless comments like these: Ozuna doesn’t know hints, anyone who is afraid of dying should not be born or give it to them, Ozu.

It is worth remembering that Rauw Alejandro and Ozuna were the first artists to collaborate with Shakira after his painful breakup with the former FC Barcelona footballer. At the time, the Puerto Rican and the Colombian released Monotona, a very catchy song that quickly became number one.

Shakira’s words

In the end, the lesson learned is that one You should not assume the role of victim that society tries to impose, that you have to get out of there quickly. It’s okay to complain, but not for too long; We have to look to the future, Shakira said on Apple Music.

Related news

Likewise, he also spoke of the sacrifice he made to put aside his professional career and prioritize his family life in Spain: My relationship with art while I was in Barcelona was love-hate because Every time they took me to the studio I felt like I was neglecting my family.I feel guilty.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.