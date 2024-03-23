Mara del Mar Garca-Lorca, from the PP, and Sonia Ferrer, from the PSOE, fall in love and get married

Politics can’t beat love, or, if you don’t ask Mara del Mar Garca-Lorca and Sonia Ferrer Tesoro. Two people related to the world of politics, who have known how to leave their differences behind to give wings to their love. And it is that The first is a councilor of the Popular Party (PP) of Almeraand the second is a former deputy of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE).

Both, 51 years old, are now living their beautiful love story, which has caught the attention of the most curious, starting to make the news in Almera, and spreading to the entire country. I don’t understand who might be interested in our story.points out Mara del Mar in an interview granted to LOC.

A story that next June adds an important chapter in their lives, and that is that after several years together, They are going to pass through the altar on June 22. A wedding that will be very special, and that be officiated by the popular mayor Mara Vzquez, which will be done at the capital’s City Hall. A person who is a friend and boss of Mara del Mar since she was appointed councilor of her town in 2019.

In Almera it is The voice of the people who marries Sonia Ferrer. They have never hidden and María del Mar has always been open about her sexual orientationexplains a source close to the politics of the Popular Party to the aforementioned media, pointing out that both walk their love through the streets of the city.

In fact, both were already seen attending the Pride Day demonstration that was being held in Almera. They have also coincided in other events and events, such as a film festival in 2019, and that same year at the festival of the Virgin of Mercy that was celebrated in the city prison.

His past before politics

María del Mar and Sonia have not always dedicated themselves to the world of politics. In the case of the first, before joining the Popular Party, tShe held different management positions in sports entities, being president of the Andalusian Paddle Federation. between 2013 and 2017. While The second, divorced, left her seat with the PSOE as mayor of Pechina in 2023. (Almera), and before that he served as spokesperson for the Commission on the Rights of Children and Adolescents.

In addition, they can boast of having two of the most beloved families in all of Almera that have respectful roots.

