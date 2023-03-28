Line-up, prices and place: The Kamp Fest CDMX 2023 arrives for lovers of k-pop

It’s time to welcome a new festival in the Mexican capital. El Kamp Fest CDMX 2023 It is a fact and it will be a total party for the red bone lovers of K-pop. And yes, here we bring you all the data with prices, line-up and everything you need to know to fall for this first edition in Mexico.

We tell you what you should know about Kamp Fest CDMX 2023. Photo: Special.

This is the line-up of the Kamp Fest 2023 in CDMX

It is known that in Mexico there is a huge fandom of k-pop, and the truth is that we could even say that here are several of the most faithful fans of this style and its exponents. Therefore, it was time for one of the coolest events in the field to come to our country.

After his success in places like Los Angeles and Singapore, Kamp Festivals brings its initiative to Mexico (and Latin America in general) for the first time with the promising Kamp Fest CDMX 2023. Here we bring you what you should know about the event, especially with prices, place, line-up… and we just want to start with the poster of this first edition.

For now, the first artists have already been announced: BamBam, iKon, Chung Ha, CARD, Pencil, Sik-K, TNF and Viviz. The best? Organizers have said they will reveal yet more acts to complement the lineup for the festival, which will take place on the weekend of August 19 and 20 at Parque Bicentenario.

Line-up of the Kamp Fest CDMX 2023 with the first confirmed. Photo: Kamp Fest.

Here are the prices of the Kamp Fest CDMX 2023

What do they say? Do you want to enter the Kamp Fest CDMX 2023? So, now we do leave the information with the ticket prices below. The presale will start on Tuesday 28 for those who have registered from the festival website.

The General sale is set up this Wednesday, March 29 at this link. We leave you the price of tickets in Phase 1 below and followed by the cost of tickets for the next phases:

General fertilizer – $1990.00 pesos

VIP – $4990.00

Super VIP Zone – $7990.00

Kamp Fest CDMX 2023 prices by phases. Photo: Courtesy Kamp Fest

What are the benefits of the Kamp Fest CDMX 2023 VIP subscription?

Now that you have the information on the Kamp Fest CDMX 2023 and its price, perhaps you are wondering what it is what the VIP passes and the Super VIP Zone offer. The first, as mentioned on the festival’s official website, gives access to an exclusive area to one side of the stage that allows a better view towards the stage, with waiter services and all the vibes.

They complement it with exclusive bathrooms, ATMs and special entrance lanes. Now, the Super VIP Zone allows you access to the space between the stage and catwalks and special edition merch. Both the VIP and the Super VIP contain the benefits that the general subscription also bringswhat are these:

– Access to activations and Photo Opportunities

– Access to facilities where the work of the artist Kenny Scharf will be appreciated

– Entrance to the food area

– Rest areas

– Acceso zona Flash Mob

– Registro civil Love Idol Land

– Cashless recharge banks

The map of the Kamp Fest CDMX 2023

We already passed the information on Kamp Fest CDMX 2023 with part of the line-up, ticket prices, the vibes with the VIPs. And at once we also leave the map so that they keep it and check how the festival is distributed.

Remember that this first edition will take place on August 19 and 20 at Parque Bicentenario (close to the Refinery Metro station, so there is no loss). We will be bringing you more information soon, eh, so you can pay attention here.

Thus the map of the Kamp Fest CDMX 2023 in the Bicentennial Park. Photo: courtesy Kamp Fest

