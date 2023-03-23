Data analytics for PR and corporate communications / An online seminar by the news aktuell Academy

news current Academy

Sooner or later, every communications professional will also have to deal with data analytics. Which KPI, data and evaluations are relevant for my individual communication goals? What proves the success of my content, and how can specific recommendations for action be derived from this? Timo Radzik shows how you can gain valuable insights for your communication and act based on data.

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m

How you can gain valuable insights for your communication and act based on data

Communication professionals have to ask themselves more and more often how successfully their own content works on the different channels. Subjective assessments and empirical values ​​are important, but only the clear definition of goals and their benchmarks helps to check the success or the optimization potential of the content.

Timo Radzik, Data Analyst in Corporate Communications at Siemens AG, explains in this webinar what data analytics can do for organic content, paid measures and classic PR. The webinar focuses on how communication content can be structured and analyzed. Part of the secret of success is that data-driven communication is not just about numbers, but also about empathy.

Program:

Data Analytics: Defining the right communication goals and KPIs

Determination of KPI benchmarks for channels and goals

The importance of tag groups and media types

Transport analytics sustainably into the team

Inspiration based on practical examples

This webinar is aimed at PR managers who are new to the requirement of “data analytics” and want to implement appropriate procedures and evaluations in their own team. A basic understanding of digital communication channels and content is recommended for profitable participation.

Speaker Timo Radzik actually wanted to be a game designer. Now he allows as Project Owner Analytics Unlocked all communicators at Siemens the data-driven corporate communication. Prior to that, Timo worked as Communications Manager & Data Analyst at Microsoft Germany, where he set up structure and dashboards for data-driven PR. Due to his unusual background, Timo believes that anyone can find access to data analytics and thereby improve their content.

Key data for the online seminar Data analytics for PR and corporate communications

Participation fee: EUR 105.00 plus VAT / EUR 124.95 including VAT

Number of participants: at least 10

Cancellation: free of charge up to 7 days before the event

