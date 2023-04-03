Death of Ryuichi Sakamoto: the composer of many film scores has died at the age of 71

The famous Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto died on Tuesday March 28 at the age of 71. The one we had also seen in the cinema had been suffering from cancer since 2020.
The continuation under this advertisement
He has collaborated with the greatest… Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the age of 71. The sad news was announced this Sunday, April 2, on the famous Japanese composer’s Twitter account with a simple image mentioning his dates of birth (January 17, 1952) and death. A few years ago, the artist revealed that he had colorectal cancer, detected in 2020. In a statement paying tribute to him, his team also said: “He lived with the music until the very end“. The one who wishes a discreet funeral reserved for his family circle, leaves behind a daughter in her forties, Miu Sakamoto, J-Pop singer.
Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of numerous film scores
Ryuichi Sakamoto was world famous for being one of pioneers in the world of electronic music. The composer notably signed the soundtracks of many masterpieces like Furyo, by Nagisa Oshima in 1983, where he also gave the reply to David Bowie. We find him, a few years later, on the score for several feature films by Bernardo Bertolucci, such as The Last Emperor, for which he won the Oscar for best film music in 1988. He has also worked with directors Pedro Almodovar, Brian de Palma, and Ridley Scott. Founder of the YMO group, the artist has significantly influenced the music of many singers around the world, such as Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton. We also owe him many collaborations with Iggy Pop or Youssou N’Dour, for example.
The continuation under this advertisement
Ryuichi Sakamoto: a committed artist!
Ryuichi Sakamoto will have taken advantage of his status as an international artist to engage publicly, particularly in favor of ecology. Founder of NGOs and active activist for many years, he became one of the main faces of the fight against nuclear power in Japan, after the Fukushima disaster. He had also organized a big concert near Tokyo, in 2012, to support his fight.