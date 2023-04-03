Dieter Bohlen and Boris Becker: Can they afford anything?

Man, man, man!

It almost seems as if these two could afford anything: Boris Becker (55) and Dieter Bohlen (69). Once crowd favourites, the Wimbledon star and the pop titan are now increasingly shaking the heads of even die-hard fans.

According to the “Daily Mail”, Becker now made his first wife Barbara (56) responsible for the marriage. She repeatedly asked him about his fling with Angela Ermakova (55), putting him under pressure.

According to the “Daily Mail”, Boris Becker shoots in the second part of the Apple documentary “Boom Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” against his ex-wife Barbara Photo: STEFANIE LOOS/AFP

And Dieter Bohlen? He surprisingly announced on Saturday evening in the first DSDS live show: “Germany seeks the superstar” goes on – with him! The strong criticism after his sexism scandal, when he insulted candidate Jill Lange (22).he didn’t say.

The message that transports all of this? Celebrity men can get away with just about anything. Not good news…

Boris damages the dignity of all women

A COMMENT FROM PATRICIA RIEKEL*

Do you have to feel sorry for Boris Becker? With that type of old white man who hasn’t learned how to treat women with respect?

When he appears as a TV commentator at tennis events, he seems confident. When it comes to women, however, he behaves like a testosterone-fueled macho from the last century. Just yesterday!

In his condescending manner, he not only damages the dignity of his ex-partners, but of all of us women. Now he even accuses his ex-wife Barbara that she was to blame for the breakdown of the marriage.

Barbara Becker was married to Boris from 1993 to 2001. She is reluctant to make public statements about him Foto: Getty Images

Typical narcissist! It’s always the other person’s fault.

Ironically, Barbara, whom I interviewed as the first journalist after the breakup in Florida. Not a single negative word about the father of her two sons escaped her lips. Not even in all the years that followed, during which we often spoke intimately to one another. She did not allow criticism of her ex-husband.

Yes, I feel sorry for Boris Becker.

*Was editor-in-chief of “BUNTE” for 19 years

Both only think of themselves

A COMMENT FROM TANJA MAY*

Dieter Bohlen and Boris Becker talk about the world as they like it. Loosely based on Pippi Longstocking.

But: Pippi was cool. Dieter and Boris are convinced that only what comes out of their mouths should be true. Hello still awake?

Boris and Sharlely married in 2009. They separated in 2018 Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Since his deportation from prison, Becker has complained about Angela, the mother of his illegitimate daughter, about his wife Sharlely – and now also about his ex-wife Barbara. Are you crazy?

Unfortunately, planks are no better. With his sayings and his image of women, he got stuck somewhere in the 80s. RTL shouldn’t be surprised that modern, young women aren’t in the mood for him.

Katja Krasavice (26) was the only member of the jury who distanced himself from Bohlen Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

And what does RTL do?! Instead of getting behind to ask Katja Krasavice, Leony and Co., rather celebrate Dieter Bohlen’s self-love. What an indictment.

* BILD show boss