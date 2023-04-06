Debunking myths: Microwaves do not harm health

Have you heard phrases such as “microwaves cause cancer”, “it is radioactive”, “it damages nutrients”? In the world of household appliances there are several myths about whether they are beneficial or harmful to health. Let’s review a few:

1. Microwaves give cancer

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has made this very clear. Microwaves are designed to contain the waves that give them their name and only move inside the box when the door is closed.

2. Microwaving makes food radioactive.

Microwaves are electromagnetic waves, they are not radioactive, so this is another completely false myth. What they do is shake and make the water molecules vibrate, as we explained above.

What is important and worth bearing in mind is that there are some containers, especially plastic ones, which may contain harmful materials that, due to the heat, could mix with the food. The recommendation is to use glass containers.

3. Microwaves destroy nutrients in food.

The truth is that all cooking methods deplete nutrients when exposed to high temperatures. However, according to Harvard Medical School, microwaving is the method that best retains nutrients because it cooks the fastest and uses the least amount of water.

microwave

4. Defrosting food in the microwave is not recommended.

There are people who do not use the microwave to defrost because they believe that the food will only heat up around the edges and not in the center.

However, technology has come a long way since the first appliances of this type were put on the market, so currently available models defrost food perfectly, as long as the proper containers are used.

In fact, these devices add even more functions, since they allow heating, cooking, among others. For example, Mademsa has models in which you can defrost specific types of food (meat, chicken, others). Which gives a safe result for your health.

5. Microwaves let waves escape to the outside

microwaves do not cross the walls or the door grill if the microwave is in good condition, and even in the case of an old microwave with leaking problems, the waves lose intensity outside.

microwave

6. Cooking in the microwave eliminates possible bacteria from the food

Also It is often believed that the heat emanating from the microwave disinfects vegetableswhich is totally false. Bacteria are not killed through microwave cooking. In addition, their chances of remaining in food increase when it is salted, since the salt acts as a protective barrier so that the bacteria is not eliminated.

That’s why always: wash food well before consuming, processing or making any recipe with it.