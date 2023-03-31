DEL playoffs live on MagentaSport – 1st semi-final round: 4th away win for the Eagles / “In the end, it’s the beginning that counts!” – Munich rolls over Wolfsburg, Mannheim efficiently: “We’re hot, we’re stepping on the gas!”

MagentaSport

The guiding principle of the first semi-final round comes from Wolfsburg: “In the end, it’s the beginning that counts!” – Wolfsburg’s Gerrit Fauser can have the sentence carved in stone after the 2: 5 in Munich, he meant: “We just overslept the first third.” But the EHC Red Bull burns an initial fire, because the first title contender has drawn his conclusions from the quarter-final opener with 2 bankruptcies against Bremerhaven: “That was maybe lucky for us. Because we learned from it how we have to play in the playoffs ‘ believes Ryan McKiernan. The Adler didn’t “sleep” at the start of the game in Ingolstadt, but after the 0-1 draw in the last third they exploited every mistake the opponent made. “Mannheim was freezing,” Ingolstadt explained to Fabio Wagner after the 1:3. For the eagles it was the 4th win in the away game of the playoffs – how come? “No idea. We just want. We’re hot, we’re stepping on the gas,” grins Lean Bergmann, who scored the important 2-1.

Below are the most important voices and clips from the first round in the two semi-finals – please name the source MagentaSport if you use them. Round 2 follows on Sunday: from 1 p.m. with Wolfsburg against Munich, from 4.15 p.m. Mannheim against Ingolstadt. MagentaSport shows all games live.

ERC Ingolstadt – Adler Mannheim 1:3 (series status: 0:1)

“A defeat that could sit,” speculates reporter Basti Schwele for the host. Because Ingolstadt was the better team at first, took the lead in the second period and then conceded 3 goals in the last period. For Mannheim it was the 4th win in the 4th away playoff game. MagentaSport expert Christoph Ullmann explains the game in a 30-second short analysis:

Mannheim’s shooter Lean Bergmann on the important 2-1, which was preceded by a mistake from Ingolstadt: “I don’t know. I just ran down the side and had quite a lot of space on the outside. I thought: I’ll just shoot.”

Bergmann on the away strength of Mannheim in the playoffs: “I have no idea. We just want to. We’re hot, we’re stepping on the gas.”

“Mannheim was freezing”, explains Ingolstadt’s Fabio Wagner after the 1: 3, also because the ERC didn’t convert his chances: “Maybe we don’t have to look for the pass anymore, but more for the shot. The Mannheimers are very compact at the back, they block a lot of shots. That’s why we have to look for more opportunities to score the dirty goals. We’ll continue to work on that and in the next game do better.”

EHC Red Bull Munich – Grizzlys Wolfsburg 5: 2 (series status: 1: 0)

The first master contender Munich continues where he left off against Bremerhaven in the quarter-finals: stressing the opponent from the start. Ryan McKiernan explains the course of the game in Munich (2:0; 2:2, 1:0) in German, which is great in itself: “We started the game very well. Maybe played a bit too carelessly in the second period. We got back into our game in the last period.”

McKiernan on the lessons learned from the quarter-finals when Bayern were initially 2-0 down in the series: “Maybe that was lucky for us. Because we learned from it how to play in the playoffs.”

“In the end, it’s the beginning that counts!” – Wolfsburg Gerrit Fauser can have the sentence carved in stone: “We just slept through the first third. We have to come out of it better, we just weren’t there yet. Up to 2-1 we got better and better. All in all: you have to be there from the start, otherwise you don’t have a chance here.”

