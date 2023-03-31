The government regulated the new pension moratorium. Requirements to access

On the last day of March, the government approved the regulation of Law No. 27,705, known as “pension moratorium”, for people who, having reached the statutory age to access the retirement benefit, have not completed the necessary amount of contributions, set at 30 years.

The regulations were regulated by Decree 173/2023, published in the Official Gazette, and provides a series of “declared income and assets parameters” to access the pension moratorium and the impossibility of “buying savings or stock dollars.” The National Social Security Administration (ANSES) reported that “shifts are enabled to carry out the procedure in the offices or through the website”.

Nearly 800,000 people will be able to access retirement. Source: (Infobae)

The Anses will be responsible for setting the requirements for access to the pension moratorium and will take into account “both the number of months necessary, as well as the patrimonial and socioeconomic aspects of the applicant”they explained. The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) will be in charge of providing the data.

Besides, will be taken into account income annual gross of the applicant, the data of the National Directorate of the National Registries of Automotive Property and Pledge Credits and vessels reported by the Argentine Naval Prefecture. They will also take into account the expenses made with credit and debit cards.

The new Retirement Moratorium Law was approved by Congress. Source: (University)

The pension moratorium law was approved on February 28 and It will reach some 800,000 people who are of age, but do not have 30 years of contributions to access retirement. The periods to be included in the plan must be “prior to December 2008 inclusive”, and it clarifies that they must “be 18 years old at the time of the oldest period that is declared as owed”.