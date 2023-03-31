Yucatan goes for new records in tourism this 2023

Cancun, QRoo.- Yucatan hopes to maintain its upward streak this year in terms of tourism, surpassing the numbers of 2022 that for the entity were historical by breaking records in almost all indicators.

This is anticipated by Michelle Fridman Hirsh, Secretary of Tourism Development of Yucatan, who within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico 2023 in Mexico City He announced that his state closed 2022 with 2.1 million overnight tourists and the forecasts they have so far this year allow them to anticipate that it will maintain its growth trend.

This derived from the fact that Yucatán increased its air connectivity by 225% during 2022, with important actions such as the establishment ofThe VivaAerobus hub in Méridawhich allowed them to have direct flights from cities in the interior of the Republic that before the pandemic had no way to fly directly to the Yucatecan capital.

To this must be added that in 2022 Yucatan was among the five states with the highest investment in the tourism industrywith an amount of more than 30,000 million pesos, which has allowed them to approach 16,000 rooms, which in turn represents 17% more than in 2019.

“That our hotel occupancy is hovering around the same numbers as 2019, but with 17% more rooms to fill, without taking into account the growth of accommodation platforms such as Airbnb, tells us that much more tourism is arriving,” said the official.

Finally, he explained that it is not only a greater volume of visitors to the state, but that they are leaving 19% more spills than before the pandemicand that they are not only visiting their traditional destinations such as Mérida or Chichén Itzá, but they are visiting other points of interest within the state.

Fridman Hirsh announced that this will be strengthened with the entry into operation of the mayan trainsince one of the objectives of this project is to disperse the tourism that visits Cancun to other points of the Yucatan Peninsula, which is precisely one of the objectives that work began at the beginning of the administration of Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatan .

“We work closely with the federal government so that the new products that we have developed are close to the train stations, which will undoubtedly bring better mobility and will allow us to attract more tourism that currently arrives at the Cancun airport,” he added. .