The players feared it, the fans hoped for it: it will be a long, gripping, crazy quarter-final season in the PENNY DEL, at least it goes into the 5th game of the Best of 7 series. In the second overtime, Cologne won 3-2 in Mannheim after 86 minutes, is now leading 2-1 and has home advantage on Tuesday (live from 7.15 p.m.). “That’s bitter,” says Mannheim’s Stefan Loibl after phases of great dominance of the eagles. “We trusted in our chance and now we’re here,” replies David McIntyre, Cologne’s goal scorer. Munich reduced the series to 1-2 with a 7-1 win against Bremerhaven. In a hard-fought game with 50 penalties! Filip Varejcka, an important man for Munich with 2 goals and 2 assists, explains: “The 1st third was the hardest third I’ve ever played.” Bremerhaven’s coach Thomas Popiesch is annoyed with the referees and the opposing behavior and prophesies: “I am responsible for my team. There are still people who are responsible for other people. They also have to do their homework.” DEG also shortened the series to 1: 2 with a 2-1 win in Ingolstadt. Wolfsburg made it 2-1 in Straubing – as of now before the home game on Wednesday (live from 7.15 p.m.): 2-1 for the Grizzlies – also Tuesday and Wednesday will be public holidays.

Below are the most important voices of the playoff quarterfinals on Sunday – if used, please name the source MagentaSport. It continues on Tuesday in game 4 of the quarter-finals with, among others, Düsseldorfer EG against ERC Ingolstadt. The Haie will meet the Mannheim Eagles. All playoff games are live on MagentaSport.

Adler Mannheim – Kölner Haie 1: 2 after the 2nd overtime (series status 1: 2)

What a long, narrow box in Mannheim! For a long time it looked like the Haie would get the second win, but Matthias Plachta equalized in the last minute of regular time. A hit at 147 kilometers per hour. When everyone was almost knocked out, Cologne took the win with David McIntyre’s golden goal and went into the fourth game with a 2-1 lead.

Stefan Loibl, Mannheim: “It’s bitter. I think we’re actually playing a good game. We have a lot of chances to score, but we don’t get them. Then we get one, but that’s ice hockey. It’s bitter, but we have to put that aside. That’s it a series and not just a game.”

David McIntyre, Cologne’s winning goalscorer: “It was a tough fight. Mannheim had good chances. We believed in our chance and now we’re here. It was a good win. I have no explanation why there were only away wins in the series. Ice hockey is a fun sport. That’s how it is sometimes.”

EHC Red Bull Munich – Pinguins Bremerhaven 7: 1 (series status 1: 2)

After the lousy quarter-final start, Munich reported back impressively with 2 bankruptcies. All in all, the game is characterized by off-field fights and friction – in the end both teams are together with 50 penalty minutes! The EHC Red Bull shortened and can equalize in Bremerhaven on Wednesday.

Thomas Popiesch, Bremerhaven coach, was annoyed with the referees and the opponent: “We were outnumbered four times in the first 20 minutes. That played into Munich’s cards and they built up their momentum. That’s why we didn’t find our way into our game. I’m responsible for my team. There are still people who are responsible for other people. They have to do their homework too.”

Filip Varejcka, 2 goals, 2 assists, Munich: “I think we needed that. We had an incredible speech. The coaches came up with some good ideas. We changed the ranks a bit. We knew that everything was at stake. We gave everything and deserved it The first third was the toughest third I’ve ever played, and the fans got a lot to see.”

ERC Ingolstadt – Düsseldorfer EG 1:2 after the 1st OT (series status 2:1)

Dusseldorf shortens the series and narrowly wins against Dusseldorf. Ingolstadt takes the lead early on, DEG equalizes late and gets the first win of the series in the first overtime thanks to Alexander Ehl. On Tuesday, Ingolstadt can win the next win away in Düsseldorf.

Daniel Kreutzer, assistant coach Dusseldorf: “We believed in ourselves and continued to play our game. The lads fought unbelievably. We knew that Ingolstadt was very strong offensively. We were strong at the back and didn’t let ourselves be discouraged. I don’t think the will We were too passive at the beginning and didn’t move our legs. That made Ingolstadt a bit quicker. But we got into the game and deserved to win in the end.”

Alexander Ehl, winning goalscorer DEG: “The 5 against 3 was very important for us, that we equalized. That also gave us a boost in motivation. We all believed in it and were then rewarded. We definitely had to win here so that we still had good chances have.”

Straubing Tigers – Grizzlys Wolfsburg 1:2 (series status 1:2)

Wolfsburg wins in Straubing and takes the lead in the series. Wolfsburg can extend their lead in front of their home crowd on Wednesday.

Tim Brunnhuber, Straubing: “I felt like we were the better team over 60 minutes, especially at 5v5. But we haven’t scored a goal in 5v5 for 2 games now, only one goal each. It’s going to be difficult to finish a game win. There’s just got to be some dirty thing back in. We’re not playing badly, but we need to find a way to score goals.”

Mike Stewart, Trainer Wolfsburg: “The team’s defensive performance played a big role. In the first game we gave up too many big chances. We knew it was going to be a tight game. Our goalkeeper was good, the defense was solid and our strikers were pushing. From above It’s a good team effort down to the bottom. That’s what you need in the playoff period.”

Laurin Braun, Wolfsburg: “The win was very important. We know that we don’t have home rights. We knew that we had to win one day here and we did that here. The decisive factor was that we used the power play at the end of the second period. Straubing killed well. That’s a slap in the face for the opponent shortly before the third break.”

The PENNY-DEL live at MagentaSport:

Quarterfinals – 4th round:

Tuesday, 03/21/2023

From 6.45 p.m.: Düsseldorfer EG – ERC Ingolstadt

From 7:15 p.m.: Kölner Haie – Adler Mannheim

Wednesday, 03/22/2023

From 6.45 p.m.: Penguins Bremerhaven – EHC Red Bull Munich

From 7:15 p.m.: Grizzlies Wolfsburg – Straubing Tigers

Quarterfinals – 5th round:

Freitag, 24.03.2023

From 7 p.m. in a single game or in the conference: Straubing Tigers – Grizzlies Wolfsburg, Adler Mannheim – Kölner Haie, EHC Red Bull Munich – Pinguins Bremerhaven, ERC Ingolstadt – Düsseldorfer EG

