Delivery of scholarships at the basic and upper secondary level is ready

Juarez City.- As of April 17, the Municipality will award scholarships to 10,000 students of basic and upper secondary level, announced the director of Education, Martha Aracely González Holguín.

He pointed out that on this occasion a total amount of 15 million pesos will be delivered, since each scholarship is equivalent to 1,500 pesos.

On April 18, a massive event will be held at the Gimnasio de Bachilleres, where the scholarships will be distributed, he said in a statement.

The director of Education indicated that the general call to process school scholarships was held in January, although in February and March scholarships have been processed in different areas of Juárez such as Anapra, Las Torres, as well as in the eastern and western areas of the city.

The scholarships awarded by the municipal government are aimed at basic and upper secondary level students from public schools, as well as students with barriers to learning and participation, and children in vulnerable situations, it was reported.

To access the scholarships, you must attend the call and make the application through a platform on the Municipality’s page, and then meet the requirements that are requested.

On this occasion, procedures were received in the south of the city, at the Technical Secondary School 91, located between Palacio de Mitla and Acueducto streets, where parents delivered the documents so that their children receive bank references.

The staff of the Directorate of Education went to this educational institution to get closer to the families, since many parents cannot travel to the facilities of the Benito Juárez auditorium, where the procedures are processed.

The social equity scholarships are aimed at students who are in the third grade of preschool through high school and must have a minimum grade of 8.0.

In other cases, applicants are asked to be students with barriers to learning and participation (with a medical diagnosis), or to be students in a vulnerable situation, it was reported.