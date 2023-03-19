With 3 ingredients: recipe for the richest and easiest cornstarch dessert

Start the week with this spectacular recipe that will not only serve as dessert and option after a lunch at home, but a possible meal for work. It is so easy and quick to make, that it will not be difficult for you to prepare it and best of all, you need few ingredients.

Easy and quick recipe to prepare.

This dessert It is made with cornstarch, one of the ingredients that your parents and grandparents surely used, and that now you can safely take into account to taste this delicious preparation. One of the most important details is that it is a very economical and tasty recipe. You are going to separate 2 cups of milk, half a cup of sugar, 3 yolks, 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, vanilla essence, and orange or lemon peel.

Cornstarch dessert.

The first step is to heat the milk with the citrus peel of your choice and the sugar. Once the sugar has dissolved, remove those shells. Separately, you are going to mix the yolks very well with the cornstarch and a little milk. You are going to add this mixture to the hot milk over low heat and you are going to beat non-stop so that there are no lumps.

Try this recipe at home and enjoy it with whoever you want.

Once you achieve the consistency of dessert, you are going to serve in small glasses or molds and take to the fridge. The recommendation is that when you try it you don’t feel so much the taste of cornstarch, but rather for dessert. In this recipe you can use vegetable milk, not just vaccine and this will make it less fat. Another of the tips that we leave you for this dessert is that you can add other flavorings and not just the essence of vanilla, even cinnamon. When finishing this recipe, keep in mind that you can add chocolate chips, cereals or nuts to decorate or add some more nutrients.