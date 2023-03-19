Perotti at TC2000 in Rafaela: “These are the things we like to see happen in the province”

The Governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perottiparticipated this Sunday in the second date of the 43rd YPF Infinia TC2000 Argentine Championship “VIVÍ Santa Fe Cup”, which was held at the “Ciudad de Rafaela” racetrack.

On the occasion, the provincial president stated that “These are the things that we like to happen in the province: to have convening events, of a very good level so that more people visit and get to know the province and the people of Santa Fe can enjoy them,” he said.

Regarding the “VIVÍ Santa Fe Cup”, Perotti pointed out that “it is part of one of the strong government actions, where Santa Fe has come out to dispute the Argentine tourism market. Santa Fe is today among the 10 most chosen Argentine provinces for tourism”. At the same time, he added that “this never happened and we want to affirm it because it is what has given us a very good level of hotel and gastronomic activity, presence not only because of what awakens the possibilities of the river, of our history, but also with events of these characteristics that are held in different parts of the province”, highlighted the governor.

Finally, Perotti mentioned that all the cultural and sports activities that take place in the province “They are part of the strategy of adding effortsinvestments, to better show the scenarios where these activities take place every day”.

The Secretary of Tourism, Alejandro Grandinetti; the president of TC2000, Alejandro Levy; the local secretaries of Government and Participation, Jorge Muriel and of Public Works and Services, Bárbara Chivallero; the president of the Atlético de Rafaela Motor Racing Sub-Commission, Adrián Sanmartino; the Ministerial Adviser for Provincial Roads, Daniel Ricotti; among other provincial, local and category authorities.