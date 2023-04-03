How many heat waves are yet to come and how to deal with them?

For this 2023 they are expected four heat waves which started in March and will end until next Junefor this, authorities issue some recommendations.

According to National Meteorological Service (SMN) high temperatures cause heat waves, this phenomenon is common after the arrival of spring and usually lasts from 4 to 10 days.

Since last Saturday the second began, which will affect a large part of the country during this week with temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsiusso it is important that the population take measures to protect themselves.

What are the recommendations to protect yourself from heat waves?

High temperatures will prevail in April, May and June



As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth Newsthe main effects of heat waves are:

Health problems,

food spoilage,

Increase in pollutants,

environmental contingencies,

Forest fires.

To avoid health effects due to heat stroke, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) has a series of suggestions:

Drink plain water even if you don’t feel thirsty,

Stay in the shade and in cool places.

Avoid sunbathing between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

When going out wear sunglasses, cap or hat,

Use sunscreen with a minimum F15,

Eat fresh foods like fruits and vegetables,

Do not perform intense physical activity under the Sun

Wear loose clothing in light colors and long sleeves.

According to forecasts by the authorities, the following two heat waves will occur during May, however precautions must be taken into account every day.

On the subject, authorities of the Health Secretarypoint out that care must be taken with the effects that may occur as a result of the intense heat, since prolonged exposure can cause the following symptoms:

Seizures.

Breathing and heart rate accelerated.

Throbbing headache.

Altered mental state and behavior such as: vertigo, dizziness, disorientation, delusions, confusion or loss of consciousness.

