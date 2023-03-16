The deterioration of late crops in Santa Fe worsens

The effects of the drought, expressed in profiles of dry soils and high temperatures, aggravated this week the deterioration of late soybean and corn crops in the center and north of Santa Fe, with which producers are preparing for a scenario of low yields.

The weekly report prepared by the provincial Ministry of Production and the Santa Fe Stock Exchange indicated that this week “was characterized by high thermal records”, for which reason “a high percentage of the cultivars, especially the late ones, showed their deterioration that increased daily”.

“It was displayed in various symptoms, with different degrees of affectation on all the plots and with incalculable effects on future yields,” the text adds.

Although there were some rains starting Monday, ranging from 5 to 30 millimeters, damage to cultivars is serious in both corn and soybeans.

“In general, the batches of late soybean, as a consequence of the high thermal records and within the environmental scenarios of the week, deteriorated even more with the passing of the days and the damage was visualized in a greater proportion,” the report indicates. .

Added to this are “irregularities in their vegetative and reproductive development and states, a situation that strongly conditions their future.”

yields

In the north of the province of Santa Fe, departments 9 de Julio, General Obligado, Vera and north of San Javier, there were minimums of between 6 and 9 quintals per hectare, maximums of between 12 and 35 and specific lots of up to 45.

In the downtown area, departments of San Cristóbal, San Justo, Castellanos, Las Colonias and La Capital, there were minimums of between 8 and 22 quintals, maximums of between 30 and 45 and specific lots of up to 52.

Finally, in the southern departments of the study area, San Martín and San Jerónimo, the minimums were between 18 and 22 quintals, maximums between 32 and 45, and specific lots of up to 65.

cornfields

In the case of late cornfields, “they presented various symptoms of water deficit or thermal stress, with a very complex reality and a wide range of vegetative states.”

The impact is manifested in the interruption of the vegetative development or the flowering of the plants, mortality of basal leaves, dry plants in uneven density and, as a result, non-uniform and discontinuous plots.”

On the other hand, this week the early corn harvest continued, reaching a degree of completion of 50%, a week-on-week advance of 13 points and a delay of 7 points compared to last season.

The results obtained did not vary, they continued to be from very low to low, particularly in the departments of the north and center of Santa Fe, where the collection advanced in greater proportion.

The weather against bread wheat

The production of bread wheat, of the 2022/2023 campaign, was 1,044,200 in the province of Córdoba, which represents a year-on-year drop of 74% and due to bad weather conditions, according to the survey of the Grain Exchange of Cordova.

The report details that on average they obtained 15.5 quintals per hectare, 42% less than the historical average, and adds that the area was 1,031,100 hectares and that only 675,700 hectares were harvested. Based on these data, the province “reduced to 17% of the national participation in terms of planted area and 8% of national production.”

Likewise, the Cordoba Stock Exchange maintains that the 2022/23 campaign took place within the framework of La Niña, with below-average rainfall and temperatures above normal, to which was added the low relative humidity that favored the development of pests such as spider mite (Penthaleus major), and green cereal aphid (Schizaphis graminum).

Added to this context were the “bad environmental conditions during the campaign that led to 21% of the area not receiving fertilization, while 55% was only fertilized at planting.”