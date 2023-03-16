USA: Porn star Stormy Daniels puts Donald Trump in trouble again

In 2016, porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-President Donald Trump are said to have had an affair – this could be fatal to the presidential candidate.Bild: imago stock&people / Damairs Carter

Ex-President Donald Trump is already in campaign fever. He wants to go back to the White House. “2024 is the final battle,” he proclaimed during a campaign appearance in Davenport, Iowa. If he wins the election, he will end the rule of the corrupt Washington establishment. It is now becoming clear again that he does not always achieve his goals with honest means.

Trump is said to have paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. According to her own statements she has 2006 Sex had with Trump. According to his own statements, his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, who has since moved away from him, paid her to hush money on behalf of Trump in 2016. Namely 130,000 dollars, that is the equivalent of around 122,000 euros. This was intended to silence Daniels shortly before the presidential election at the time – which in the USA is considered illegal.

Trump and his lawyers have now granted the payment, but deny that Trump had anything to do with the actress. But now Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is taking on the political heavyweight herself. The porn star testifies against the ex-president before the New York Attorney’s Office.

Stormy Daniels testifies against Trump

“At the request of the Manhattan Attorney’s Office, Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today,” her attorney Clark Brewster tweeted. “Stormy has responded to questions and has agreed to be available as a witness or for further investigation if necessary.”

The authenticity of the tweet was confirmed to the German Press Agency by Brewster’s office. Daniels also thanked Twitter to her attorney for his “assistance in our ongoing struggle for truth and justice.” Trump rigorously sticks to his version: Nothing happened between him and Daniels.

On his “Social Truth” platform, he says he did nothing in the “Horseface” case. “Horse face” – that’s what Trump calls Daniels. The last time he saw her was 18 years ago on a golf course. “I took a picture with her wearing all my golf gear – including my hat,” he writes. He denies having an affair with Daniels. It’s nothing but a witch hunt.

When asked how Daniels deals with the pressure, she responds with humor. “Considering that I own horses, it’s a miracle”, she writes. She apparently alludes to Trump’s nickname, which he gave her: “Horseface”.

The porn actress had revealed all sorts of spicy details about the affair in the past. About Trump’s best piece. It looks “like the mushroom figure in Mario Kart,” she writes in her book “In All Openness.” She also spoke openly about it on the US late night show with Jimmy Kimmel.

But Trump’s former lawyer Cohen also plays a central role in the process. He has spoken before the New York Grand Jury. He provided details on Trump’s role in the payments to Daniels. Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple counts in court in 2018, including violating campaign finance laws for the hush money payments to Daniels. In December 2018 he was convicted. Now a verdict against Trump could follow.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen was convicted in 2018.Bild: X02844 / ANDREW KELLY

Charges against Trump could soon be brought

In the United States, a jury decides whether to indict a case after the prosecutor has presented evidence. US media assume that this will happen to Trump in the coming days. He would be the first former US President to be charged with a crime.

(With material from the dpa)