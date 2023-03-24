Financial Studies Foundation closes its doors

As of this Friday, March 24, the Fundación de Estudios Financieros (fundef) closed operations.

The organization that was chaired by Alejandro Baillères Gual and directed by Guillermo Zamarripa Escamilla was a recognized independent study center, based in the ITAMwhich carried out analysis on public policies related to the financial sector.

He worked on long-term projects, although also of short duration, related to credit markets, regulatory and institutional markets, and macroeconomics; Afores and pensions, investments and insurance, as well as technical analysis of the political situation.

Your website, www.fundef.mx will remain open, with the aim that published papers, books and the analyzes carried out by its team of specialists can be consulted.

Its researchers were consulted by analysts and specialized journalists when it came to understanding episodes in the financial sector, for example the implications of the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank in the United States.

In the virtual library found on its website there are also videos in which analysts in different areas of the financial sector offered explanations, for example of the evolution of the Fintech industry in the world, the dynamics of financial inclusion in the country or financial analysis of Petróleos Mexicanos, among many others.

[email protected]