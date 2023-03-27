Celebrate his birthday in favor of ‘Angelitos Callejeros’

Juarez City.- The independent rescuer Patricia Álvarez celebrated her 36th birthday with a collection of croquettes, exchanging gifts for food for the 100 dogs she shelters at her Angelitos Callejeros shelter, a project she started three years ago with the support of her family.

“Normally I celebrate my birthday at home with my family, but now I am in great need, I have many little mouths to feed, and the truth is that we do see it very hard, and that is why I held a birthday party and that the donations go to my shorties. ”said the rescuer.

The independent rescuer celebrated her birthday with cake, sweets and different musical shows, accompanied by her family and close friends, as well as the community that came to make a donation to support the “loins” that she rescued from the streets at different times.

The event was held next to the El Chamizal Park kiosk, where donations of croquettes, food packets, clothing, toys and other accessories for the animals arrived, as well as cash contributions, which will be used for vaccinations, sterilizations and appointments. with the vet, he explained.

Deficiencies in the shelter

Álvarez shared that his shelter has different shortcomings, the main one being the lack of food for the 100 “little loins” that he protects, while they find a family that will adopt them and provide them with the necessary care.

It is for this reason that he decided to make a collection, and took advantage of his birthday celebration for the community to join his cause.

“We are an independent shelter, we do not receive support from anyone, I have 100 puppies and we feed 25 more on the street, so we do need help,” he said.

“Since I was a child I have always enjoyed seeing them, right now there are 100; God does not leave a single person because there are people who help us, and to continue giving them”, expressed the interviewee.

If you want to know more about the work carried out by the rescuer, as well as donations and adoptions of any of the dogs, you can access her social network on Facebook: Paty Álvarez (Independent Rescuer).

