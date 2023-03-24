Ukraine invasion Day 394: Russia fails to meet Indian arms shipments

Russia and India have long been political and economic partners. Since the war in Ukraine, this relationship has picked up speed again. India is now importing more Russian crude oil than ever before. But it is precisely this relationship that could now be damaged.

As reported by CNNis Russia unable to meet its arms delivery commitments to India due to the war. You have to know that Russia is India’s largest arms supplier. A According to rumours, representatives of the Indian Air Force have now given a confirmation. “They wrote to us saying they couldn’t deliver it,” one said Report of the Indian House of Commons.

The largest ongoing delivery is said to be air defense system units, which India bought for $5.4 billion in 2018. Three of these systems are said to have been delivered and two more are expected.

India is not the only partner demanding arms. As already mentioned several times, pressure is put on Putin by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. In a 23-minute interview, he was surprisingly mild. More on that below in the most important news of the day.

The most important news of the day:

Mercenary boss is mild in interview: Yevgeny Prigozhin has made surprisingly forgiving statements to the Russian military. Among other things, he admitted that Russian soldiers would fight alongside Chechen units in the Luhansk region. So far, Prigozhin has only claimed that his mercenaries are on their own – with little or no support from other military units. Here you can read more about it.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has made surprisingly forgiving statements to the Russian military. Among other things, he admitted that Russian soldiers would fight alongside Chechen units in the Luhansk region. So far, Prigozhin has only claimed that his mercenaries are on their own – with little or no support from other military units. Here you can read more about it. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not rule out long-term negotiations on Ukraine's future borders. But the decision lies with the Ukrainians, he emphasized on Thursday before a parliamentary committee in Washington. Any peace agreement must be "just and lasting". More about this here.

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has resorted to a sensational method to increase domestic arms production. In front of representatives of a national armaments commission, the 57-year-old quoted the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, as can be seen from one of several videos that Medvedev himself published on social networks on Thursday evening and Friday morning. Here you can read more about it.

According to British intelligence experts, the Russian army is finding it increasingly difficult to train its recruits. This emerges from the daily update of the London Ministry of Defense on the Ukraine war. Accordingly, 1,000 soldiers were recently transferred back to Ukraine after exercises in a camp in Belarus.

The Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the EU for its previous support – and at the same time submitted new wishes. Once again, he urged EU leaders to supply his country with modern fighter jets, as well as longer-range missiles.

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, 74 percent of Europeans agree with the economic sanctions against Russia, reports the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post" in a previously published article. 65 percent of Europeans are also in favor of delivering arms and other military aid to Ukraine. For the "Eurobarometer", the European Commission regularly surveys people in all EU countries on various topics.

Artyom Uss, the son of a Russian governor wanted by the United States, has disappeared from the scene in Italy. According to media reports on Friday, Artyom Uss escaped from Italian police custody just a day after an Italian court granted a US extradition request on Tuesday. According to speculation in Italian daily newspapers, Uss could already be abroad.

The Charlemagne Prize is to be awarded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 14th. "We are working towards this date," said a spokeswoman for the city of Aachen. Whether it really stays that way depends on further developments in Ukraine. Traditionally, the Charlemagne Prize ceremony actually takes place on the Ascension Day holiday (May 18), but this is not possible due to scheduling conflicts.

Estonia has again declared an employee of the Russian embassy in Tallinn to be undesirable and expelled from the country. At the request of the Foreign Ministry, the diplomat must leave the Baltic EU and NATO state by March 29. The appointed chargé d'affaires of the Russian representation had been informed of this, it said in a statement. The expulsion was justified with actions that would have violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

