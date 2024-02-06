Daddy Yankee preaches in Miami church

Daddy Yankeewhose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala, was at a church in Miami, Florida, over the weekend, where he addressed the young people to congratulate them for being in the right place.

We have been able to witness the great surprise that those attending this mass received thanks to social networks. TikTok user @larianajimenezdeb shared a video in which we can see the retired reggaeton player speaking to those present.

“It makes me very happy to see so many young people. I want to tell them that they are in the right place, make no mistake, this is where they have to be. The world sometimes blinds us and offers us tempting things”said the singer of songs like “Despacito” or “Gasolina”, as heard in the video of Lariana Jimenez de Bonetti, who attended church when Daddy Yankee showed up.

The famous urban artist announced his dedication to Jesus Christ in the last concert of his career in Puerto Rico. “Jesus lives in me and I will live for him”Daddy Yankee, who turned 47 a few days ago, confessed in December of last year. He celebrated his birthday in Miami, where on Saturday he received a big surprise at the city’s LoanDepot Park.

The retired singer attended the stadium to support Puerto Rico and He was applauded by the entire audience for his birthday.