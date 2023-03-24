Report: Public broadcasters want to increase broadcasting fees

That would be the next fee hammer! The public broadcasters should plan to increase the license fee – to more than 20 euros.

As reported by Business Insider (BI).

, it should even be 25.19 euros at the top. This emerges from “secret ARD files” available to the portal.

The “internal strategy papers” therefore reflect the sums that the ARD has in mind from 2025 to 2028. The broadcasting fee is currently EUR 18.36 per month. According to BI information, the indendants calculate with an increase of up to 25.19 euros. That would be an increase of a whopping 6.83 euros.

Fees were only charged

The last increase in fees took place in 2021. Here the monthly amount was increased from EUR 17.50 to EUR 18.36. Neighboring Austria takes a different approach when it comes to public law.

As the “image” reports

the amount should drop here from 22.50 euros to 15 euros.