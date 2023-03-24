Health: an application detects pollen

Spring is a complicated period for all those who suffer from allergies. However, there are valuable tools, such as a new application that lets you know in real time the amount of pollen in the air. Report in Metz (Moselle).

Spring rhymes with the arrival of pollen and its inconveniences. “It burns my eyes, it irritates my eyes, I have a runny nose“, laments a walker. In Metz (Moselle), allergy sufferers can now count on an application that measures the amount of pollen in the air thanks to a box. “It is a sensor that will come to measure the surrounding pollen with an artificial intelligence that will come to determine what type of pollen we are dealing with“, Claire Ancel, digital advisor within the metropolis of Metz.



A system in place in around forty agglomerations

On the agglomeration, three sensors detect which plants emit pollen. The installation cost 20,000 euros. Until then, the measurements were made at the level of the department with sometimes several days of lag. The application works in real time. Jérôme Richard, co-founder of LifyAir, explains: “It’s important because it also enables real prevention. The allergic will have to take his medication as soon as he is exposed.“In France, 30% of adults are allergic to pollen. The free application is already in place in around forty cities.