Dell shows strength as the most desired notebook brand in Brazil

The popular vote of 6th Canaltech Award consolidated Dell as the most desired notebook brand in Brazil. It is the third time that the company takes the award in this category, completing the second victory in a row.

The accounting of the votes showed that 32.6% of the participants judged Dell as the most desired notebook company, in a very dominant preference. After all, the advantage was slightly more than 15 percentage points compared to the runner-up.

In addition, the percentage of users who prefer Dell has increased compared to last year: in 2022, the company won with 25.89% of the votes — which shows that Dell has not only consolidated itself in the imagination of the national public, but has also attract even more fans across the country.

In alphabetical order, the other notebook brands participating in the Canaltech Award were: Acer, Apple, ASUS, Avell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Samsung, Ultra (Multi), Vaio/Positivo.

Dell XPS 13 Plus is among the best of the brand

After bringing the Dell XPS 13 as its advanced representative in 2021, Dell introduced the XPS 13 Plus in mid-2022 with various updates. It remained with powerful specs which include 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors.

With configuration possibilities with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD, the product is able to perform in several heavy productivity tasks. These characteristics place it as a competitor worthy of consolidated rivals, such as the line of MacBooks.

The notebook can still be purchased with an optional touchscreen, on a UHD+ resolution panel. This display also features a maximum brightness of 500 nits, and support for Dolby Vision HDR technology.

But what really called attention was its look with very thin edges around the screen, redesigned keyboard with end-to-end keys and special trackpad without demarcations, helping to place Dell as a consumer dream for many people.

Inspiron line also stands out, as well as gamer models

In addition to the Dell XPS 13 Plus, the year 2022 also brought the refresh of the popular Inspiron lineup. A new 13-inch model arrived with up to 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, in addition to having gained a look closer to the brand’s most advanced models.

Two Inspiron 15 models entered Canaltech’s list as good options for Dell to buy this year: the 15-3525 with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, and the a0500-MM10P with a Ryzen 5 3450U.

Meanwhile, the Alienware M15 R7 has gained an internal construction capable of delivering 30% more airflow, which helps maintain performance at the highest levels. Laptops bring powerful performance components, and Quad HD display with up to 120 Hz.

The G15 line of gaming notebooks also got a slight update, with optimizations in the cooling system and renewed processors – another highlight goes to its screen, with support for refresh rates of up to 165 Hz.

With all this, it is not exactly a surprise that Dell’s efforts to deliver a portfolio with options for all tastes and budgets resulted in another trophy as the most desired laptop brand in the Canaltech Award.