DeSantis in favor of prohibiting homeless people from camping on Florida streets

MIAMI.- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he is working with state representatives to advance bills to keep the state’s streets clean and safe, as well as combat homelessness.

“We are proud to be a state of law and order. We are proud to support those in uniform. “We are proud to maintain public order and ensure that people have a quality life,” the governor said before making the announcement Monday in Miami Beach.

“Unfortunately, this does not happen in other places in the country; For example, in San Francisco someone can steal from a store and no one does anything. There are criminals who break into someone’s homes and are not even tried, even if they are caught.

“Some people with criminal charges are released after committing a crime, resulting in something of a revolving door.”

“One of the phenomena I observe is how homelessness, drugs and crime have decimated the quality of life of law-abiding people and have harmed the economy and eroded freedom,” the president said.

“In these cities, you find tents on the sidewalks, people defecating on the sidewalks, and open-air drug dealing in front of everyone.”

“We are here to announce that the legislature is considering taking action to ensure that cities like San Francisco cannot emerge anywhere in the state.”

DeSantis maintained that Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner thinks the same. “He doesn’t want Miami Beach to become what we’re seeing in other cities.”

According to the governor, the policies followed in those cities are what create these types of environments.

“Over the last 10 years, the number of homeless people in Florida has decreased, while it has increased in other parts of the country.”

“But because these trends can change quickly, we feel the legislature wants to help prevent this from happening.”

“We’re going to work with legislators to make sure that wherever we are, we keep our cities clean, our communities safe. Something that will require at least some of the following measures.”

“We have to prohibit camping on city sidewalks and in parks; “No one can live that way in the state of Florida,” he proposed.

“I am open to increasing funding for communities for homeless shelters, mental illness and drug dependency care.”

For his part, the mayor of Miami Beach said that since October, when the city enacted the ordinance prohibiting public camping, “we have seen more homeless people use available beds in shelters and, therefore, receive services.” what do you need”.

In Florida almost 31,000 residents are homeless, while in California and New York the homeless population reaches 182,000 and 103,000 respectively.

