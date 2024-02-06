Biden confuses French President Macron with the late Mitterrand

At an event in Las Vegas on Sunday, Biden, 81 years old – and with notable mental lapses since his election campaign in 2020 – told an anecdote about Macron’s reaction to a speech during a G7 meeting that same year of the presidential elections.

In addition to getting the French president’s name wrong, Biden also got his nationality mixed up, although he corrected himself at the time.

“I said, ‘America is back,'” Biden said in a video. “And Mitterrand from Germany, I mean, from France, looked at me and said, ‘You know, what? Why? How long are you coming back?'”

Then a White House transcript of his words inserted the correct name, Macron, in parentheses.

Mitterrand was president of France from 1981 to 1995 and died in 1996. Macron has led that country since 2017.

The video with this confusion has been widely viewed and shared on the social network X.

Biden has made dozens of similar public mistakes in the past in his three years of presidency and during his election campaign, demonstrating his serious mental lapses.

One of the most memorable occurred in September 2022, when he called a deceased congresswoman at a conference she helped organize.

“Jackie, are you here? Where is Jackie? I think she was going to be here,” Biden said on that occasion, referring to Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski, who had died a month earlier.

