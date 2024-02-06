Florida leads the states with the most cyclist deaths in the US

MIAMI.- Florida has become one of the most dangerous states for cyclists USA topping national statistics for deaths and injuries related to fatal bicycle accidents nationwide.

In the “sunshine state,” on average 18 people a day are hit by a car while riding a bicycle, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV),

According to the FLHSMV analysis, Florida also leads the way in the number of people killed who used bicycles as a means of transportation, with one of the highest per capita rates in the nation.

In 2023, 7,875 bicycle accidents were reported, of which 200 were fatal.

Although it is not the first time that Florida leads the states with the highest number of deaths involving cyclist drivers. In 2022, 7,077 bicycle accidents occurred in the town, resulting in 183 deaths, according to road authorities.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), between 2017 and 2021, 844 cyclists were affected by fatal collisions, which at the time showed a rate of 3.72 per every 100,000 inhabitants throughout the state.

Among the victims were well-known figures such as football coach Buddy Teevens, who died in September 2023 at the age of 66, after being hit by a vehicle in March while riding his bicycle.

Another accident occurred in Dade City, where a 42-year-old man who was riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car.

Evidence of urgency of preventive measures

Given the growing number of cyclist accidents, road safety experts and specialists in accidents and personal injuries highlight that these figures show the seriousness of this problem in Florida and the need to take urgent prevention and educational measures in the face of the risks to which Those who choose to drive this type of transportation to travel along the roads are exposed.

They specify that respect and knowledge of traffic laws applicable to this type of transportation are essential to reduce the number of accidents involving cyclists.

Additionally, they highlight the importance of using appropriate safety equipment, such as helmets and brightly colored clothing, to increase visibility and protection for cyclists.

They emphasize, in turn, that a multidisciplinary approach is required in the entity that involves both authorities and the community, to reduce the risks and protect the lives of these people.

“The implementation of awareness campaigns, improvements in road infrastructure for bicycles, and continuous education on traffic regulations for cyclists and motorists are essential steps towards safer road coexistence,” they specify.

Laws and regulations for cyclists in Florida

Bicycles have become more popular as a means of transportation over the years and are considered vehicles just like cars, trucks or motorcycles under Florida law. So cyclists can also use the road as a place to travel.

However, they are subject to laws that apply to cyclists and they need to be known and understood to avoid accidents. These include taking the correct safety precautions and following all rules and regulations that govern the road for those who use this means of travel, such as yielding the right of way, obeying stop signs and traffic lights, following the flow of traffic, using signals and illuminate at night, among others.

