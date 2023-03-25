Can TikTok really be banned in the US?

This Thursday, the 23rd, the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, participated in a hearing by the United States Congress. On the agenda is the suspicion that the application could then offer data information from users in the country to the Chinese government.

The interview was long, with many important questions, others completely inconsistent, but it completes a very complex scenario for the social network.

Accompanying this meeting was Alveni Lisboa, a reporter for Canaltech. In this program, he comes to talk to Wagner Wakka about the topic and helps to understand what can happen with TikTok there in the United States.

