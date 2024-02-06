Do you know how much the Powerball grand prize is?

MIAMI_ The national lottery network Powerball continues to add millions of dollars in Florida and 44 states, after no one matched the winning numbers on Monday night, and now the sum is more attractive with a pot of 228 million dollars.

The grand prize of 228 million dollars will be played this coming Wednesday, February 7 at 11 pm. Each ticket, which could make you the next millionaire in the United States, is worth two dollars.

The winning numbers for the draw on Monday, February 5, were: 1, 2, 27, 30, 67 with the additional Powerball number 9 and a 5x Power Play multiplier.

Embed –

How to play Powerball?

After purchasing your ticket, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until someone wins the prize. Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot is won by matching the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Source: DLA EDITORIAL