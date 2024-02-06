Florida, the fourth most sinful state, according to study

MIAMI.- Since Adam and Eve ate from the tree “of the knowledge of good and evil”, sin exists in humanity, according to the Bible. In USA does not escape vices or those activities that are considered “sinful”, although in some states be more “sinners” than in others.

A report from personal finance website WalletHub analyzed all 50 states in the country on 55 key indicators of the “immoral or illicit” behavior among which are the rates of violent crime per capita, excessive alcohol consumption and the proportion of the population with gambling disorders.

According to this study that also compared behaviors related to anger, hatred and jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness, Nevada is the most sinful state in the countrywith a rating of 60.47 points, in which 100 represents a greater disposition to sin.

In the “silver state” one of the deadly sins that predominates is greed, having the largest number of casinos in the country and registering one of the highest rates of arrests for gambling per capita. Taking into account that one of its most famous cities is Las Vegas, known as “Sin City”taking the crown in this report is no surprise.

According to WalletHub, Nevadans also have anger issues, which they express through online messages, with more than 10% of comments written online being hostile. “It is one of the highest rates in the country,” adds the report.

Additionally, Nevada has the second lowest volunteer rate in the US. “People from the ‘silver state’ can be a little self-centered when engaging in their various vices,” he notes.

What position do you occupy? Florida?

In 2023, hate crimes saw a record increase, while drug overdose deaths remain a serious problem in the country.

Although good and evil can be subjective, there are behaviors related to good customs, decorum and morality, which when transgressed leave a sign of “sinful” behaviorswhich, sometimes, go so far as to violate the law.

In accordance with WalletHub, Florida is the fourth most sinful state in 2024, with a score of 50.62. The “sunshine state” ranks fourth in behaviors related to lust and vanity, fifth in jealousy, and nineteenth in laziness.

“Although the residents of all states have wonderful qualities, People all over the country have their own moral strugglesfrom violent outbursts and bullying to compulsive gambling, excessive lust and self-destructive consumption,” highlights WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

The top 15 most sinful states are completed by:

Louisiana

California

Tennessee

South Carolina

Texas

Arizona

Pennsylvania

Delaware

Mississippi

Georgia

Alabama

North Carolina

Oklahoma

