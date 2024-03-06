DeSantis sends police to Miami-Beach to reinforce security on Spring Break

MIAMI BEACH — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 45 state police officers will be deployed to reinforce surveillance during spring break or Spring Break .

DeSantis made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where he was joined by Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Dave Kerner. , executive director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Miami Beach is trying to end spring break, but it’s still unclear if it’s clear to vacationers.

Curfew?

After three consecutive years of violence during Spring Break, Miami Beach authorities will implement security measures throughout the month to reduce the chaos, including parking restrictions for non-residents and the closure of coffee shops with terraces on busiest weekends.

The city has warned visitors to be prepared for curfews, beach bag searches, reduced beach access hours, breathalyzers, and arrests for drug possession and violence.

However, business owners in the famous South Beach neighborhood worry they could lose revenue during one of the busiest times of the year, and civil rights advocates said the restrictions are an overreaction in response to the large crowds of black people.

Many of the city’s restrictions are not new, but in recent years they were implemented as emergency measures during unofficial holidays — rather than measures that take effect in advance.

Uncontrollable crowds

“The status quo and what we have seen in recent years is simply unacceptable, intolerable,” said Steven Meiner, mayor of Miami Beach.

Meiner noted that the crowds have become uncontrollable despite the heavy police presence. He said the city, which sits on a barrier island across the bay from Miami, has only limited capacity that often exceeds what is safe for both visitors and residents during the break.

DeSantis said at a news conference in Miami Beach that Florida will take action against anyone who violates the law during spring break.

“Florida is a very welcoming state. People are welcome to come and have a good time. What we do not welcome is criminal activity. What is not welcome is chaos and people who want to wreak havoc on our communities,” she commented.

Most Spring Break activities take place on a 10-block stretch of Ocean Drive known for its art deco hotels, restaurants and nightclubs.

David Wallack, owner of Mango’s Tropical Cafe, said Miami Beach has always thrived on celebration, and stifling visitor access will turn the vibrant, eclectic city into a retirement community.

Source: With information from AP